Luton Town’s top 10 oldest ever goalscorers

Luton Town’s top priority this summer surely has to be finding a replacement for James Collins, who has left to join Cardiff City on a free transfer.

The Irish striker has proven a phenomenal signing, having joined from Crawley Town in 2017 and played a key part in the Hatters’ meteoric rise.

Collins fired Luton to League Two and League One promotion in consecutive years before top-scoring in both their seasons in the Championship.

The 30-year-old departs Kenilworth Road with 72 goals and 21 assists in 183 appearances, while he’s also won eight caps for the Republic of Ireland during his time at the club.

His exit has left the Hatters in pursuit of a new number nine but today we’re looking back at goalscorers from the club’s history.

In fact, we’ve compiled a list of Luton’s top 10 oldest ever goalscorers!

