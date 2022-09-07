Luton Town’s top 10 most expensive signings ever – But what are they up to now?

Despite not being able to compete financially with a host of Championship sides last season, Luton Town still managed to reach the play-offs where they were eliminated from the competition by Huddersfield Town.

During the previous summer transfer window, the Hatters opted to splash the cash in order to secure the services of Carlton Morris.

Nathan Jones recently revealed that Luton purchased Morris for a club-record transfer fee from Barnsley.

Currently 18th in the Championship standings, the Hatters will be aiming to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Wigan Athletic this weekend when they head to the bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

An own-goal from Tom Lockyer and an effort from Thelo Aasgard allowed the Latics to seal all three points at Kenilworth Road last Saturday.

Here, we have decided to take a look at what Luton’s top 10 most expensive signings in the club’s history are doing now…