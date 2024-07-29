Highlights Premier League clubs interested in £10 million Tahith Chong.

After 2023/24 stats, Chong should be patient about next move.

Chong ethically eager to play in top tier.

Several Premier League teams and clubs from abroad are reportedly interested in signing Luton Town midfielder Tahith Chong, who the Hatters are said to value at £10 million.

That is according to Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenburg, who states that talks have taken place regarding Chong, but no decisions have been made, with Luton said to be looking for eight figures for the former Manchester United man.

It has been a rather quiet summer transfer window so far for the Hatters, as they have brought in just two new arrivals, Reuell Walters and Shandon Baptiste.

However, the Championship side has seen a couple of big departures already, with Ross Barkley joining Aston Villa and Ryan Giles signing for Hull City.

It now appears Chong, who only joined the club from Birmingham City last summer, could potentially be the next player to leave Kenilworth Road as teams circle.

Premier League teams are looking to sign Tahith Chong

Luton signed Chong last summer from Birmingham City after the midfielder spent just a single season with the Blues since joining from Manchester United.

The 24-year-old impressed in the top flight and it now appears as though clubs are looking to bring him back to that competition.

According to the aforementioned Floran Plettenburg, Premier League clubs as well as teams from abroad are keen on signing Chong in this transfer window.

Plettenburg states that talks have been held regarding the midfielder but a decision on his future has yet to be made.

The reporter goes on to add that Luton have a price valuation of £10 million for Chong, who still has three years left on his contract.

Tahith Chong’s 2023/24 stats

Last season was Chong’s first with Luton, and while the club suffered relegation back to the Championship, it was a campaign to remember for the club.

It was also one to savor for the midfielder too as he never really got a chance to play in the top flight during his time with Manchester United.

Tahith Chong's 2023/24 Premier League stats Apps 33 Goals 4 Assists 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 29th)

Last season, Chong was a regular in the Luton team, playing 33 times in the league, during which he scored four goals, one of which came in their draw against Liverpool.

Chong also managed to get on the scoresheet in the club’s FA Cup run, as he netted in the replay against Bolton Wanderers.

Related Huddersfield Town enter transfer race for Luton Town striker Huddersfield Town are interested in signing Luton Town striker Joe Taylor.

Chong should remain patient when it comes to leaving Luton

Chong was arguably one of Luton’s better-performing players last season, so it is not much of a surprise that he has attracted transfer interest.

The 24-year-old will likely welcome the interest from the Premier League, as it is another chance for him to play in the top flight.

However, Chong should be patient when it comes to his future, as he’s only been at Luton for a season, and should he leave, it would be the third club he plays for in two years.

Staying at Kenilworth Road this season wouldn’t be a bad thing, as it allows the player to continue to develop and play for a side that will likely be pushing for promotion. While he could join a Premier League team, but end up being back in the same situation 12 months down the line.