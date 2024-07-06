Highlights Luton Town are in a stable position among recently relegated teams and has a strong chance of returning to the Championship.

Luton Town are in the most stable position of recently relegated teams.

Coming back down to the Championship, as all the teams that were promoted at the end of the 2022/23 campaign did, can be very tough.

We've seen in the past, from examples like Stoke City, Watford and more, that it can be hard to pick yourselves up again, especially when you have the turbulence that Luton's co-fallers are having to deal with.

The Hatters have experienced some pain so far this summer, but the large majority of it was anticipated as Ross Barkley's departure from Kenilworth Road looked to be inevitable after the season that he just had.

Nevertheless, the team that has come down is at least similar to, if not improved upon, the one that went up, and they should be confident in their chances in the Championship next time out.

In order to cement their spot as one of the contenders though, moves will need to be made. These are some that would make this period feel like it went swimmingly.

Sandi Lovric signs

There's a Barkley-sized hole in the middle of Luton's team that has been filled, and the attraction of potential Premier League football could tempt the Slovenian international to make the switch to the Kenny.

Sandi Lovric was only recently knocked out of the Euros by Portugal on penalties. The Udinese midfielder didn't feature at all in the tournament, but he could be a key player in helping Luton return to the top flight.

Like the former Evertonian, Lovric's attacking numbers last season were really high for a central midfielder. He was just outside the top 10% of all players in his position in Europe's big five leagues, plus the Champions League and Europa League for non-penalty expected goals and shots taken per 90, as per FBRef.

He was also very strong for progressive passes received, and progressive carries - the latter of which Barkley was very strong at.

Sandi Lovric's attacking stats over the past year Goals 1 Non-penalty xG* 0.16 Shots taken* 1.95 Progressive passes received* 3.62 Progressive carries* 2.36 Stats taken from FBRef - *per 90 basis

According to Capology, his current wages (~ £14,700 per week) would fit in well with Luton's stringent payment structure - Capology puts their current average salary at £16,732 per week.

Gabriel Osho stays

Gabriel Osho has now become a free agent, but he is yet to commit his future to any particular club. Luton announced, as part of their 2024 retained list, that they were in talks with him over a new deal, but nothing has come of it yet.

The central defender is believed to be wanted by Sheffield United too, according to Alan Nixon, but the current takeover talks are making any deals for players harder to do.

Town's defence was not a good one last season, only the Blades conceded more. But they were stronger when he was around, both pre and during their brief top flight stint.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi arrives on loan

The Sun have linked the Hatters with a move for the young Crystal Palace loanee. Many clubs have clambered for him since he raised eyebrows during his temporary tenure with Charlton Athletic in League One.

A deal for him may be complicated by the expected ongoing interest in Ebere Eze. Palace are likely to hold on to Rak-Sakyi until they know what Eze's future is going to be.

If he does become available though, they need to be at the front of the queue to get him. We've seen what he can do in the division below Luton's current one. It is now time to see how he can do at a slightly higher level.

The previous evidence suggests that he would do well and that he'd add great strength and depth to Rob Edwards' wide attack arsenal.