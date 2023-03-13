Luton Town’s next order of business has to be a new contract for popular figure: Opinion

Luton Town are enjoying life under Rob Edwards and Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Sheffield United has opened up the possibility of the Hatters competing for the second automatic spot.

Currently sitting fourth in the second-tier standings, seven points from the Blades in second and five points above Norwich City in seventh, it is set to be an exciting end to the campaign for the Bedfordshire club.

Jordan Clark has recently penned down a fresh deal at the club, adding even more positivity to the excitement that is currently around Luton.

The technically gifted midfielder, who has been absolutely superb this season, is a player that you would back to be able to step up to Premier League football if the Hatters can manage to pave their way to England’s top flight.

Another player who is in a similar stage of his career and you would back to adapt to the top flight is centre-back Tom Lockyer.

In a season where lots of individuals have shone, the 28-year-old, at present, would perhaps be the favourite to win the club’s Player of the Season award.

Think you’re a hardcore Luton Town fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded in 1875! True False

Putting in sensational performances on a consistent basis, the Welsh defender has been an important source of dependability and is a real leader in Luton’s backline.

Lockyer was called up to the Wales World Cup squad in Qatar back in November but was unable to appear as they were knocked out in the group stages.

Bizarrely enough, Lockyer started the campaign on the fringes of things but soon cemented a starting spot and is now one of the best defenders in the division.

Given that he signed for the Hatters for free after leaving Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2020, there is an expectation that his current deal will be expiring at the end of the campaign.

Of course, that is not set in stone and even if he has a deal that is set to expire in the summer of 2024, the Hatters hierarchy will likely be conducting talks with the defender.

Not only does his performances on the pitch warrant a new contract, but he is also an excellent character to have around the changing room.

Lockyer has done more than enough to earn a new deal at Kenilworth Road but it would be no surprise if other clubs were alerted to his situation from now until the end of the season, especially if his contract will expire in the summer.