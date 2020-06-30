Luton Town’s Nathan Jones fires warning shot at Leeds United ahead of midweek clash

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has fired a warning shot at Leeds United ahead of tonight’s clash at Elland Road, suggesting that his side are not viewing this game as a free hit.

Jones returned to Kenilworth Road for his second spell in charge of the Hatters ahead of the return of the Championship season and has had a fantastic impact so far.

Luton have taken four points from two games against play-off chasing sides since Jones’ return – holding Preston North End to a 1-1 draw and then beating Swansea City 1-0.

The trip to Elland Road this evening will undoubtedly be the hardest test his side will have faced since the return of the Championship – with the Whites top of the table and coming off the back of a 3-0 win against Fulham.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones warned Leeds that they’re not viewing the game as a free hit but rather as a chance to build momentum in their push for survival.

He said: “Every game is important, it’s a mini tournament, a mini league, we have to take the points where we can get them.

“It’s 100 percent not a free hit and we’re not looking at it in that way in any way, shape or form.

“We want to build momentum, we want to make sure we’re structurally good, so it’s not about going there and having a free hit, absolutely not, and I don’t want the players thinking that.

“We mentioned that today, it’s a chance to build.”

Jones added: “Leeds are the best side in the Championship and I don’t mean that with any disrespect to anyone else, but they don’t change.

“They come after you, they’re relentless, they play a certain way and if you’re not at it, then you don’t survive.

“What you have to do is make sure you defend well, work hard and take your chances, if you do that then you’ll have an opportunity.”

Luton are now just three points back from safety and know that a win could leave them only in the bottom three on goal difference.

The Whites, on the other hand, would go six points clear of second-place West Bromwich Albion with a win this evening – with the Baggies set to play tomorrow.

The Verdict

You would’ve sounded mad saying this a few weeks ago but Luton look as though they may ask Leeds some tough questions this evening.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are heavy favourites of course but if the Hatters can keep resolute defensively and frustrate them, they might just be able to grab a result.

That would be massive for their confidence in a relegation battle that looks as though it could be turning in their favour.