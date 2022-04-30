Luton Town’s James Shea gives makes player admission following season-ending injury

James Shea has revealed that he is gutted to miss Luton Town’s run-in.

The Hatters are chasing an unlikely promotion to the Premier League, but their number one choice goalkeeper won’t be available for the closing games of the Championship season.

Shea suffered a serious cruciate injury that could see him miss anywhere between six months and a year during the team’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City.

Despite the seriousness of the injury, however, the keeper is delighted to see Harry Isted take his place in the team.

The 30-year old has been highly complimentary of his stand-in, who played in the side’s recent 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

The club opted to use Isted in goals instead of signing an emergency loan replacement, with academy player Jameson Horlick taking a spot on the bench.

Isted had only made two appearances for Nathan Jones’ side before being chosen as Shea’s replacement for the rest of the campaign.

“It’s going to be exciting, it could be fantastic, fingers crossed, but it’s a bit gutting that I’m not a part of it,” said Shea, via Luton Today.

“It’s going to be gutting watching it thinking it could have been me playing, but I’ll be behind Harry one million per cent.

“We signed at the same time and we’ve been through everything together me and him. Honestly I couldn’t be more happy for someone, he deserves it. He works hard every single day and he’s been brilliant.

“Coming in against Chelsea, brilliant, coming on against Cardiff the other day, brilliant, he started his first game and he was absolutely brilliant. All he can do is what he’s doing and like I said, he’s been top class.”

Luton are 5th in the Championship table going into the weekend’s action and looking to secure a top six finish with a game spare.

Two points from their final two games is all the Hatters need to secure a play-off place.

Jones’ side are unbeaten in three league games as they prepare to face Fulham this afternoon.

The Verdict

It is absolutely painful for Shea to miss out on such a massive moment for the club in such a horrific way.

That injury will take a long road of recovery before playing for Luton again, so it will be a massive shame to miss the play-off games.

One man’s loss is another’s gain, and Isted now has to take this opportunity to prove he is worthy of playing Championship football on a consistent basis.

There is no better test of that than this current Fulham side, who have dominated the division all season and will offer Isted a chance to hone his instincts ahead of bigger games over the next few weeks.