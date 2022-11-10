Luton Town’s chances of appointing ex-Premier League manager become clearer

Sean Dyche has ruled himself out of the Luton job after Nathan Jones’ departure to Southampton was confirmed.

With Luton looking for a new manager after Jones left for Southampton, Dyche had been tipped as a candidate for the vacancy.

The 51-year-old had a spell at Kenilworth Road during his playing career, when in the 1998-99 season, he joined on loan from Bristol City, playing 15 times and scoring once for the Hatters.

But speaking to Talksport on Thursday afternoon, Dyche poured cold water on the links, preferring to wait for another opportunity in the top flight. The former Watford manager has been out of work since leaving Burnley last season and will seemingly wait for a chance to come his way.

He told Talksport: “Seven out of eight years in the Premier League, I think I’ve earned the right to at least have a window to look at if a Premier League club fancies me, or if they want me, if they want to interview me, or whatever they need to do to give me a chance.

“I think I’ve earned the right to at least have that window to be back in what I would describe as one of the best leagues in the world.”

With Luton currently sitting in 9th in the Championship as they look to continue their push for promotion despite their managerial setback.

The Verdict

Whether Dyche was a serious candidate or not is another story but Dyche ruling himself out early means supporters can refrain from linking him with the role.

Luton are in a unique position where they’re likely to have the pick of a number of incredibly talented managers. This as a result of the club being superbly run off the pitch along with having a clear strategy.

It’s incredibly attractive proposition for most managers, it’s just a case of choosing the right one for them and their philosophy.