Luton Town’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Reaching the Championship play-offs last time out, naturally, expectations will once again be high at Luton Town next season.

Nathan Jones guided his side to a sixth-placed second tier finish last time out, before being narrowly edged out by Huddersfield Town in the semi-finals.

Engaging in some good early business, with Alfie Doughty, Cauley Woodrow and Matt Macey all coming in, it remains to be seen exactly how Jones intends to use the rest of the summer.

There have been some departures too, with Elliot Lee being released, whilst Danny Hylton and Kal Naismith have headed for Northampton Town and Bristol City respectively.

The immediate future of Robert Snodgrass is yet to be determined, with the Hatters tabling an offer for the experienced midfielder, with his current deal set to expire tomorrow.

Whilst we wait and see how the rest of the summer plays out for Jones and Co. and how the new season begins, here, we have assembled an attempt of naming Luton’s best possible five-a-side team.

With James Shea injured, Matt Macey will edge it over Harry Isted as things stand, however upon the former Hibernian goalkeeper’s arrival, Jones hinted that another goalkeeper is likely to arrive at Kenilworth Road this summer.

A shot-stopper with excellent reflexes, Macey has to be first-choice in a five-a-side team at the moment.

Perhaps Gabe Osho and Tom Lockyer would run him close, but it has to be Reece Burke as the sole defender in this side.

A good technician, and completely dominant defensively, he would thrive in five-a-side.

Allan Campbell’s relentlessness and ability to impact things in the final third means that he would walk straight into this hypothetical team.

Enjoying a brilliant first season in English football, the young Scotsman could be a cheat code in five-a-side football.

Balancing out his grit and desire with a pure technical in Jordan Clark, the former Accrington Stanley man just about pips Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Luke Berry.

The arrival of Cauley Woodrow has certainly made this decision a little harder, but it has to be Elijah Adebayo leading the line.

AS strong as an ox, whilst possessing excellent ability on the ball, it is hard to argue with the 24-year-old’s inclusion.