With automatic promotion still in their sights, Luton Town are enjoying another fantastic season and the Premier League dream is still alive.

The Hatters have improved their position in the EFL pyramid every year for the last six years and are on course to make it seventh, should they finish in the top five places.

It is an exciting time to be a Luton fan and there are several famous faces who will be enjoying the ride at the moment.

Whilst we wait for the rest of the campaign to play out, and for Saturday's massive clash against rivals Watford, here, we take a look at three of the club's most famous supporters...

Nick Owen

Nick Owen is more than just a famous face who is a supporter of the Championship outfit, as he spent nine years time as chairman of the club, helping guide the Hatters through a difficult period.

The legendary television presenter and newsreader still often tweets about the Hatters and will be crossing his fingers that they can find a way into the Premier League during what remains.

Playing a big role during some dark times for the club, he is enjoying the fact that Luton are building on the foundations he helped lay.

Alastair Cook

Into the world of cricket and one of England's best batsman in recent times, Alastair Cook is another famous face with a love for the Hatters.

Breaking several international records, the classy left-hander enjoyed many years as Test captain and led his nation to several impressive victories.

When it comes to football, Luton is the club that he supports and that is despite him hailing from Gloucestershire.

Now, Cook maintains a farm in nearby Leighton Buzzard so is in fairly close proximity of Luton's Kenilworth Road.

Faye Carruthers

TalkSPORT's England correspondent Faye Carruthers is most certainly a Hatter and will be hoping that promotion can be achieved in what remains of this Championship campaign.

The broadcaster and voiceover artist has enjoyed plenty of experience both men's and women's football for England over the last few years, travelling to Qatar for the latest men's World Cup and being on hand when the Lionesses won last year's European Championships.

Carruthers has been spotted at Kenilworth Road on several occasions whilst she has often tweeted about the progress of the Bedfordshire outfit over what has been an excellent few years for the club.