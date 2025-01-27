Luton Town are preparing a third bid for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, after seeing their opening two offers rejected by the Chairboys, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, the Hatters are currently in the Championship drop zone following a 1-0 home defeat to Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

The Hatters are yet to win a game since appointing former Chairboys boss Matt Bloomfield on 14th January, and will desperately want to avoid back-to-back relegations.

Luton prepare third bid for Kone

Amid their relegation battle, Luton are eager to add more firepower to their ranks, having scored just 29 goals in as many Championship fixtures so far this term.

Strikers Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo both reached double figures in the Premier League last term, but have scored just seven and five goals respectively in the second tier this time around.

As the business end of the season fast approaches, and transfer deadline day draws ever closer, Bloomfield is looking to acquire a striker who can help his new club obtain survival.

Kone performed well under Bloomfield for the Chairboys, and has notched 14 goals in 27 League One appearances this season, and has scored a further three across both the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

The new Hatters boss clearly has faith that his trusted striker has what it takes to make the jump to Championship football, hence Luton's third bid for his services.

Richard Kone 2024/25 League One stats Appearances 27 Starts 20 Goals 14 Assists 0

Kone exit would come as a double blow for Wycombe

Amid their battle to earn promotion from League One, the Chairboys have already lost popular boss Bloomfield to the Hatters, and would be simply gutted if their star striker followed the 40-year-old to Kenilworth Road.

Perhaps surprisingly, Wycombe have not yet lost a game since their former manager left for Luton, and still sit second in the third tier table, just two points behind league leaders Birmingham City, albeit Blues have two games in hand.

But Kone's potential exit could prove one departure too many for the Chairboys, who could struggle to replace his goals, with just one week of the transfer window remaining.