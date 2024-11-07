Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is on Wolves’ radar as pressure grows on Gary O’Neil ahead of their weekend game at home to Southampton.

Wanderers have endured a disastrous start to the season, as they sit bottom of the Premier League after ten games, having picked up just three points, and they are yet to record a win.

That followed on from a dismal end to the previous campaign, where Wolves won just one of their final ten games, which was actually against the Hatters at Molineux.

With that in mind, O’Neil is arguably lucky to still be in a job, but it does appear he is under real pressure, with TBR Football claiming that he will be sacked if Wolves fail to beat fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday.

Rob Edwards would be a contender for Wolves job

The same update states that the Wolves hierarchy have already started sounding out potential replacements, with David Moyes a name in the frame.

They also added that Luton chief Edwards would be in consideration, with the former player still highly-regarded by the Midlands outfit.

As well as playing for Wolves, Edwards was involved at the club in a coaching capacity, which included taking charge of the U23 side, and he even had a few games in charge as a caretaker back in 2016.

However, he had to leave for opportunities at first-team level, with Edwards having gone on to work for Forest Green, Watford and Luton.

Wolves role would appeal to Rob Edwards

This is stating the obvious, but if the chance to join Wolves does arrive, it’s going to appeal to Edwards, as they are in the Premier League, and they’re a club he knows well.

In truth, it would be a surprise if Wolves did move for the Luton boss, as it’s not the sort of appointment that would go down well with the fans.

Premier League Table (as of 7/11/24) Team P GD Pts 17 Crystal Palace 10 -5 7 18 Ipswich Town 10 -11 5 19 Southampton 10 -12 4 20 Wolves 10 -13 3

The supporters at Molineux are understandably livid with how this season has played out, and Edwards has only had one season in the top-flight, and it ended in relegation for Luton.

Therefore, it’s hard to say he would be an upgrade on O’Neil, and he certainly doesn’t have a CV that is comparable to Moyes, for example, who is also suggested as a candidate.

Rob Edwards will be focused on Luton Town

Edwards won’t let this speculation distract him, and it should be noted that if Wolves do beat Southampton, then O’Neil looks likely to remain in charge, so it may not even come to fruition.

It has been a difficult season so far for Luton, and Edwards will be looking to build on the hard-fought win over Cardiff in the week, as his side try to close the gap to the play-offs.

There had been speculation over Edwards’ own future at Kenilworth Road last month, and the reality is that Luton are underachieving right now, so some fans may not be too disappointed if Wolves did come in for the 41-year-old.

Luton are back in action on Saturday with a tough trip to the Riverside Stadium to take on Middlesbrough.