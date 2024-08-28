Key Takeaways Mengi & Ahmedhodzic eyed by Wolves as defensive reinforcements due to recent shaky performances at the back.

Wolves still in search of Kilman replacement, facing challenges in securing desired defensive targets before transfer window closes.

Potential moves to Wolves could offer Mengi & Ahmedhodzic the opportunity to shine in the Premier League once again, if finalized.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have taken an interest in Luton Town centre-back Teden Mengi as well as Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic.

This is revealed by a report by Give Me Sport, who have confirmed that the Midlands club remain in the hunt for a central defender after missing out on Dara O'Shea.

Having recently lost 6-2 against Chelsea, there's clearly work to be done at the back, and the strengthening of this area is particularly important following Max Kilman's exit.

Kilman's move should have given the Premier League club the funds to bring a replacement in, but they are yet to strengthen this area so far this summer.

They may have faced two very tough opponents during the early stages of the season, but their two losses may be a sign of things to come unless they can tighten up at the back, and they only have a few days to recruit a new face or two in this area.

In terms of their summer business, Tommy Doyle, Rodrigo Gomes, and Pedro Lima have arrived, along with Jorgen Strand Larsen, but it's been a fairly frustrating window for Gary O'Neil's side.

Not only have they missed out on O'Shea, but they are also set to fail in their pursuit of Burnley's Luca Koleosho, with the top-tier outfit having a £20m offer for the player rejected last week.

But they have no shortage of players on their target list - and could be set for a fairly positive end to the transfer window.

Wolves considering Teden Mengi and Anel Ahmedhodzic moves

The Midlands club are thought to be eyeing a move for Luton's Mengi, who shone at times for the Hatters last season.

Mengi was brought in following Rob Edwards' side's promotion to the Premier League - and he could have done enough to secure a move back to the English top flight in the coming days.

Teden Mengi's 2023/24 campaign at Luton Town (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 30 Starts 28 Aerial duels won (%) 58% Ground duels won (%) 57% Total duels won (%) 57%

It's believed that Wolves will be active during the final days of the window - and they have both the Hatters' centre-back and Sheffield United's Ahmedhodzic on their radar - according to Give Me Sport.

The Blades defender will surely be keen to test himself at the top level again, along with Mengi, but it remains to be seen whether O'Neil's side will be able to submit offers that will be able to lure either of these players away from their respective clubs.

Teden Mengi and Anel Ahmedhodzic could relish Wolves move

Mengi did fairly well at times last term and the opportunity to play in the top flight again is something he may be keen to take if it comes his way.

There's a lot of time left in the season, but Luton haven't made a good start and he may be wondering whether he should be pushing for this potential move.

Ahmedhodzic may also be keen to make this potential move.

Both players know that they could have vital roles in the team following the departure of Kilman, so this move could be a good opportunity.

And considering Wolves are a fairly well-established top-tier side, there's every chance that they will survive this season despite a poor start.