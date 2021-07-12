Luton Town will want these 3 transfer situations sorted before the season starts in under a month’s time

Luton Town have seen seven fresh faces enter Kenilworth Road, as they intend to build on last season’s 12th-placed finish.

The Hatters have been one of the busiest teams in the division, as they are seemingly opting to get players in and up to speed, as opposed to involving themselves in late dealings.

That being said, Nathan Jones made it clear in an interview for the club website that they are still working on a few deals.

There is also uncertainty around a couple of players and what the future has in store for them, but thus far, it has been a successful few months for Jones and the rest of his recruitment team.

Here we look at three transfer situations that remain unsolved and need sorting out before the season commences in just under four weeks.

The quick-fire 2020/21 Luton Town quiz – Are you able to score 15/15?

1 of 15 James Collins finished the 20/21 season as Luton's top scorer but how many league goals did he score? 9 10 11 12

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu is the only one to have embarked on The Hatters’ spectacular journey to the Championship right from the start.

The recently-capped Congolese international joined the Hatters when they were in the Conference and has now spent eight years with the club.

Mpanzu is just a few appearances short of making 3oo for Luton, but his unresolved contract issue means it looks decreasingly likely that Luton will be able to secure his services.

Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers seem to be battling it out for the 27 year old’s signature, as reported by Football Insider.

As much as Luton fans would want to keep him, it seems that the vast majority just want a decision to be reached.

This will enable Jones to continue planning ahead of the upcoming season, with or without the former West Ham midfielder.

Joe Morrell

Joe Morrell is another Luton midfielder whose future is not yet clear. The Wales international’s lack of game time has raised a few questions but is another situation that will not help Jones when it comes to planning.

Portsmouth were keen on Morrell, but it seemed that finances would prove difficult in such a move. Morrell himself is reportedly keen on a Championship move, but given more consistent game time, that club could still be Luton.

The Hatters have already brought two new midfielders in, with Henri Lansbury and Allan Campbell arriving at Kenilworth Road, whilst Leicester City’s Khanya Leshabela, played 45 minutes during Luton’s 4-0 victory over Rochdale – suggesting they might be preparing for life without Morrell.

A forward who is a willing runner

Whilst the arrival of Cameron Jerome, and Elijah Adebayo’s first full season as a Hatter, is expected to bolster Luton’s attack, they are two very similar players.

A forward who likes to get in behind and possesses bags of pace may be a good option for Jones to consider. Not only would this type of hypothetical forward benefit from Adebayo/Jerome’s physicality, but they would be a different option to what the club already have.

It is a situation that is not necessarily essential though. Jones seems to have a set plan that revolves around Adebayo. Instead, this type of signing would be for when plan A does not work.