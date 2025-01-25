Luton Town welcome Millwall to Kenilworth Road on Saturday, as two of the most out-of-form sides in the Championship go head-to-head.

Matt Bloomfield’s Hatters have picked up just one point in their last six league games - a lacklustre 0-0 draw with Preston North End - while Alex Neil’s side have also failed to pick up a win, earning three points in the meantime.

As a result, both sides find themselves with a point to prove this weekend, while the old hostilities between the two fanbases will add that extra bit of spice, with even more on the line than usual.

A win for the hosts will not only give them bragging rights, but draw the Lions right into the mix at the bottom of the table, with everything to play for as we head into the second-half of the season.

Luton Town and Millwall will both do everything for a victory on Saturday

Points have proven hard to come by for both sides since Christmas Day, with Millwall struggling to adapt to life under new boss Neil, while Rob Edwards’ tenure in Bedfordshire finally came to an end, with Bloomfield tasked with picking up the pieces from here on in.

This one is unlikely to be a classic by any stretch of the imagination, with the tension likely to be high both on and off the pitch, and two of the division’s most profligate attacks struggling for inspiration in the final third.

Town have registered 29 goals this season, and Millwall 26, seeing them both rank within the bottom five in the division in terms of output up top, with no sign of anything changing anytime soon.

But if - and it is a big if given the current form of Saturday’s hosts - Luton can come away with a first victory in seven league games at the weekend, the new era at the Kenny could well be up and running, with the fanbase in desperate need of having some hope to cling on to, given their miserable last 18 months or so.

Anyone who has followed the EFL over the past few seasons will know just what an impact the old place can have when everyone is singing from the same hymn sheet, with the rafters reverberating raucously once momentum starts to build.

Luton Town last six league results (Soccerbase) Bristol City 1-0 Luton Town Swansea City 2-1 Luton Town Luton Town 0-1 Norwich City QPR 2-1 Luton Town Luton Town 0-0 Preston North End Oxford United 3-2 Luton Town

Facing a side with one win away from home all season, the Lions could provide the perfect ammunition for Bloomfield to kickstart life in his new role, and galvanise a side that have been on their knees for far too long, while reeling in another contender for the relegation trap door at the same time.

Championship relegation battle shows no signs of letting up

With five points separating 23rd placed Luton and 17th placed Millwall before kickoff this weekend, it proves just how tight it is at the bottom of the table, with victories over those alongside you in the battle against the drop likely to make all the difference come the end of the season.

Cutting that deficit to two by the end of play on Saturday would really put the cat among the pigeons, with the boys from Bermondsey seeing themselves pulled right into the mix at the bottom, with their form showing no signs of turning around.

Harris’ untimely departure last month has seen a club who looked full of vigour and looking upwardly mobile suddenly drop like a stone, and Town will take more pleasure than most in adding to their misery this weekend if all goes to plan.

If ever there was a chance to get one over on one of their oldest foes, now is the time to do so. Not only will it give them the chance to gloat in the short-term, but it could have major consequences as the season progresses, with both sides looking likely to be up against it for the remainder of the campaign.