Football League World's Luton Town fan pundit has urged his club to force a deal over the line for Wigan Athletic star Thelo Aasgaard.

As exclusively revealed by FLW, the Hatters are in advanced discussions to sign the attacking midfielder, who has been with the Latics since joining their academy in 2016.

Believed to have agreed a fee in excess of £3 million, the 22-year-old could become Luton's fourth January signing after Isaiah Jones, Christ Makosso and Kal Naismith all joined the club.

Bloomfield will be delighted to get another addition at the top end of the pitch and will hope that Aasgaard can seamlessly make the transition from League One to Championship football.

Luton pundit delighted with potential Aasgaard signing

To get a Kenilworth Road point of view on the topic, FLW spoke to resident Hatters pundit, Simon Mills, who believes that Aasgaard has the potential to thrive in Bedfordshire.

He said: "I think this would be a quality signing for Luton Town to make.

"We are screaming out for some quality in the number ten role, and the way Matt Bloomfield sets up, it is a critical position for us to fill.

"I think the step-up from League One to the Championship is a lot less of an ask than stepping up from the Championship to the Premier League.

"He has always had good games against us in the past and serves a purpose for us long-term. Luton have to secure him.

"He is another signing that ticks the right boxes for the issues that are facing us in the squad.

"It is a smart deal for the right money."

Thelo Aasgaard has outgrown Wigan

Progressively working his way through the ranks at the Latics, it feels as though Aasgaard has now reached a crossroads, and a move to Luton appears to be a sensible choice.

While the Hatters are in danger, the level of addition they're making should steer them to safety and with Bloomfield at the helm, next season could be more promising.

In this campaign, the Norwegian youth international has scored 12 times and laid on four assists in all competitions. Past that, his underlying statistics read well, and he could be that goalscoring threat from midfield that the Hatters need.

Thelo Aasgaard League One Wigan Athletic stats 2024/25 (FotMob) Appearances (starts) 26 (23) Minutes played 2086 Goals (assists) 8 (2) xG 7.40 Shots (on target) 63 (26) Pass accuracy 80.8% Chances created 21 Recoveries 71 Touches (in opposition box) 1056 (69) *Stats correct as of 28/01/2025

Previously courted by Nottingham Forest, this does seem like a statement signing for Luton, who will be hopeful that the 22-year-old can have a successful career at Kenilworth Road if signed.