Luton Town are considering a move for Wycombe Wanderers striker Richard Kone, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Kone has established himself as one of the most promising young strikers in the EFL this season for League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

The 21-year-old only made his professional debut in January but has enjoyed a meteoric rise since. After scoring four goals and making a further four assists during the second-half of the 2023/24 campaign for the Chairboys, Kone has found the back of the net on 12 occasions from 28 appearances across all competitions and has been a huge part of his side's shock promotion push.

Richard Kone's career stats via FotMob, as of December 23 Season Club Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Wycombe Wanderers 21 4 4 2024/25 Wycombe Wanderers 28 12 2

It's little surprise, then, that interest is mounting in his signature going into the upcoming window.

Luton Town's transfer interest in Wycombe Wanderers' Richard Kone

Football League World can exclusively reveal that Kone is under consideration by Championship side Luton as they continue to run the rule ahead of a potential January swoop.

It's understood that the Hatters are intent on bolstering the attacking options at the disposal of Rob Edwards, as they've endured a mixed campaign to date.

Luton have already done their homework, having sent scouts to watch Kone on several occasions this season. Given just how impressive he's been, that's going to be a real worry for Wycombe as they bid to retain their promotion push beyond January.

Back in November, the striker signed a contract extension with Wycombe - the length of which remains officially undisclosed - though it's done precious little to deter suitors.

Luton Town, Rob Edwards may need to sanction exits amid interest in Wycombe Wanderers' Richard Kone

Kone is a player on the up and he's a promising goalscoring talent, so it's no surprise he's a target for sides like Luton who could benefit from additional firepower.

However, they may need to clear house in order to accommodate the arrival of Kone, given just how many strikers are already on the books at Kenilworth Road.

Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo are rediscovering their respective goalscoring boots as of late, but Joe Taylor and Cauley Woodrow have started one game in the Championship between them, without scoring.

Rightly or wrongly, they're both deeply out of favour under Edwards, who may need to let one of them - if not both - move on in the January window to make room for Kone, as he would be a likely upgrade.