Luton Town boss Matt Bloomfield has issued a positive update regarding striker Carlton Morris ahead of Sunday's clash with bitter rivals Watford.

Local pride is on the line when the Hatters make the short trip to Hertfordshire to take on the Hornets, but Bloomfield's men are also scrambling to retain their second tier status.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League last campaign, the Hatters currently sit bottom of the Championship table with just 13 fixtures left to play.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are still in the fight for a play-off spot, despite suffering three defeats in their last five games and will be looking to build on last Saturday's 1-0 victory at Middlesbrough.

The last time the Hatters and the Hornets faced each other, Luton emerged as 3-0 winners back in October, when they were still under the stewardship of former manager Rob Edwards.

The Hatters boss told the official Luton club website: "He (Morris) is back on the grass and that’s a big plus for us.

"He’s a big character, a leader, and we were disappointed to lose him so close to kick-off on Wednesday."

The Kenilworth Road faithful will be delighted to hear that Morris will be available for selection on Sunday when Bloomfield's side take on their bitter rivals.

The striker tried his very best to help Luton remain in the Premier League last season, and scored 11 goals as well as creating four assists in the top-flight last term.

Carlton Morris 2023/24 Premier League stats Appearances 38 Starts 32 Goals 11 Assists 4

Ultimately, the former Barnsley man's efforts were not enough to ensure that the Hatters retained their Premier League status, but notching double figures in the top tier was no mean feat for the 29-year-old.

But if Bloomfield's side are able to avoid relegation this time around, and remain in the Championship, Morris will likely have a big role to play.

He has already scored seven goals as well as making two assists in 29 second tier appearances this term, while the Hatters will hope he can get himself on the scoresheet once more when they take on Watford and were disappointed that Morris could not feature against Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday.

The Hatters boss also told Luton's official club site: "Clicker (Jordan Clark) is back out but not on the grass properly, but we’ll wait and see for Sunday.

"It would be great to have him back as he’s one who’s been involved in the fixture before.

"Mark (McGuinness) took a knock on Wednesday, and we’ll see how well he recovers.

"He’s been great and adapted well to playing on the right side of a three.

"He carries an aerial threat and he’s another leader.

"Shandon (Baptiste) finished the game on Wednesday, but we’re not sure yet if he’ll make Sunday.

"He didn’t train today (Friday) but he’s positive, he knows his body.

"If he trains tomorrow (Saturday) he’ll be involved and if he doesn’t, then he won’t."