Luton Town and Watford will both be determined to secure a positive result when the two sides meet at Kenilworth Road this weekend in the Championship.

The Hatters have achieved a great deal of success at this level since opting to hand over the reins to former Hornets boss Rob Edwards in November.

With Edwards at the helm, Luton have accumulated a total of 48 points from 27 league games.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings, the Hatters are on course to reach the play-offs again later this year after qualifying for this knock-out competition last season.

Before the international break, Luton were forced to settle for a draw in their showdown with Sunderland as Tony Mowbray's side scored a late equaliser at the Stadium of Light.

What happened in the previous meeting between the two clubs earlier this season?

The previous meeting between these two sides ended in a comprehensive victory for Watford at Vicarage Road.

Since this clash, the Hornets have opted to replace Slaven Bilic with Chris Wilder.

Tasked with guiding Watford to a top-six finish, Wilder knows that his side will have to embark on a winning run in the coming weeks as they are currently five points adrift of Millwall who occupy the final play-off spot.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has revealed that he believes that Luton will claim a 2-1 victory over their arch-rivals.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast, Prutton said: "I think this is going to be a really, really tough game for Watford.

"I like the undercurrent of Rob [Edwards], having met him and seen him, he is a competitive fella, but he's very comfortable in his own skin.

"So he won't make it the Rob Edwards show, but I'm sure the Luton Town fans will be gleeful in the way that they celebrate the manager that has taken them all the way up to fourth against a Watford side that were dispensing with him before he had even had the chance to stretch his legs with them.

"So, again, another cracking game.

"Watford have got work to do with games running out, this is the perfect time for them to step up, but my god it will be hard at Kenilworth Road.

"Luton to win, 2-1."

The Verdict

Luton's supporters will be hoping that Prutton's prediction turns out to be correct as their side have only beaten their biggest rivals twice in the last 10 meetings.

The Hatters will have the added incentive of causing a major blow to Watford's hopes of reaching the play-offs this weekend as their opponents are likely to lose further ground if they suffer a defeat on their travels.

Will Carlton Morris score again for Luton in this showdown?

In order for the Hornets to have the best chance of securing a win in front of their fans, Luton will need Carlton Morris to be firing on all cylinders.

Since joining the Hatters last year from Barnsley, Morris has managed to take his game to new heights.

Having scored 16 league goals this season, the forward will unquestionably be confident in his ability to cause issues for Watford's defenders.