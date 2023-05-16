EFL pundit Adrian Clarke has admitted that he believes that Luton Town could progress to the final of the play-offs this evening by defeating Sunderland at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters will need to overturn a deficit from the first leg in order to keep their dreams of securing a long-awaited return to the top-flight alive.

Despite taking the lead at the Stadium of Light last weekend via an effort from Elijah Adebayo, Luton went on to suffer a 2-1 defeat on their travels.

Sunderland levelled proceedings in the 39th minute as Amad Diallo produced a spectacular finish from outside the area.

Following the break, Trai Hume scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Black Cats as he converted from Jack Clarke's cross.

Set to host the Black Cats tonight, Luton will guarantee a trip to Wembley Stadium if they win by a two-goal margin.

The previous meeting between the two sides at this stadium ended in a 1-1 draw in October as Carlton Morris' effort was cancelled out by a strike from Elliot Embleton.

What has EFL pundit Adrian Clarke predicted about Luton Town's latest showdown with Sunderland?

Ahead of the second leg, Clarke has admitted that he believes Luton could progress at the expense of Sunderland because of their physicality.

Asked on the latest episode of the What The EFL?! Podcast about whether he believes the Hatters will win this play-off clash on aggregate, Clarke said: "I think so.

"Yeah, I think so.

"Because of that physicality, over that 180 minutes of football I think they can make it count, and I do trust Rob Edwards to learn from what he saw in that first leg and make one, or two adjustments.

"But I could make a case for Sunderland with their talented forward players for sure, and the spirit of the team which Tony Mowbray has forced.

"But, I just feel that Luton might overpower them the longer the game goes on at Kenilworth Road."

Will Adrian Clarke's prediction for Luton Town vs Sunderland turn out to be correct?

The Hatters certainly possess the physicality needed to cause issues for Sunderland who are once set to be without centre-backs Daniel Ballard and Danny Batth for this fixture.

Luton's goal in the first leg came from a corner, and they may be able to use their set pieces to their advantage again tonight.

The Hatters will however need to be mindful of the threat that the likes of Clarke and Diallo will pose on the counter-attack for Sunderland this evening.

If Luton are able to book their place in the final with a win over the Black Cats, they could use the confidence gained from this particular triumph to their advantage at Wembley Stadium.