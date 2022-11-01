Luton Town vs Reading: EFL pundit provides score prediction

Luton Town will be hoping to pile on the pressure on the top-six positions again when they welcome Reading to Kenilworth Road this evening.

The Hatters, who have not been able to get into their stride on home soil thus far this season, will be eager to improve form at Kenilworth Road, starting with three points against Reading tonight.

As for the Royals, it was a positive start to the campaign, however, they have struggled in recent weeks to maintain their early season form.

Paul Ince’s side have managed a mere three points from a possible 21 away from home against teams in the top 15 in the Championship.

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Luton Town players play for now?

1 of 18 1. Cameron McGeehan KV Oostende Vitesse Club Brugge Genk

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes it will be the Hatters who will emerge victorious, opting for a 2-1 win for the hosts.

The verdict

Bar a thrashing at Watford a week last Sunday, Luton have shown strong form and they will be eager to continue that against a side who have seen confidence sucked away from them in recent weeks.

The Hatters do have a quite clear weakness at the moment though and that is holding on to leads, with Nathan Jones’ side surrendering 13 points from winning positions.

Reading may have lost their last three matches away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium but they have all been tight affairs against teams in the current top six.

It is expected that another competitive clash plays out at Kenilworth Road this evening, with a draw seeming a likely outcome.