Luton Town and Coventry City will both be aiming to seal a place in the top-flight this weekend when they face each other in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The winner of this clash will achieve promotion to the Premier League alongside Burnley and Sheffield United, who finished first, and second in the league standings.

Luton ended the regular campaign nine points adrift of the Blades as they claimed a third-place finish.

How did Luton Town and Coventry City set up this Championship play-off final showdown?

The Hatters set up a meeting with Coventry by defeating Sunderland 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals of this competition.

Luton produced an impressive performance at Kenilworth Road last week to overcome a 2-1 deficit, as goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer sealed a 2-0 win.

As for Coventry, they managed to overcome the challenge posed by Middlesbrough.

After the first leg ended in a stalemate, the Sky Blues managed to claim a 1-0 victory over Boro thanks to a second-half strike from Gustavo Hamer at the Riverside Stadium.

What is Jamie O'Hara's prediction for Luton Town vs Coventry City?

Ahead of Saturday's game, pundit Jamie O'Hara has opted to share a score prediction.

O'Hara has revealed that he believes that Luton will beat Coventry 2-1 at Wembley.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World via Grosvenor Sport, O'Hara said: "This is an unbelievable game, it really is.

"An incredible feat for both teams considering where they've been and how low they've been down the pyramid and the turmoil they've gone through the last decade.

"Both of them, to be where they are, it's an unbelievable job.

"It's so hard to call, it really is a 50/50 match.

"Luton Town, at home, it's a fortress, can they do it a Wembley?

"That's going to be the big ask.

"Watching them in the semi-final at home, they just were so fit, so powerful, strong, they were direct, winning second balls.

"That pitch at Wembley though is massive, and it's a big ask to be able to do that for 90 minutes in that game.

"If they've got the mentality to play the way they do at home, I think Luton will go up.

"But, we've seen some crazy things happen and that pitch at Wembley can just make it an end-to-end game, and I can't wait for it, actually.

"It's going to be a good one to watch.

"I tend to think that Luton and Coventry, one of those teams are going to be back in the Premier League, Luton have never been in the Premier League.

"To think they are going to be in the Premier League, what a job they've done, both clubs, they should be proud of themselves really considering where they've been.

"I'm going to go 2-1 Luton."