Luton Town v Sunderland: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Both Luton Town and Sunderland head into Saturday’s Championship clash looking to get back to winning ways.

After a decent run of form, Luton were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by their rivals Watford last Sunday, in a result that will have disappointed Hatters everywhere.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have suffered back to back league defeats to Blackburn and Burnley respectively, which included letting a 2-0 half time lead slip to a 4-2 loss versus the Clarets.

That result leaves Sunderland 14th in the league standings going into the weekend, whilst Luton sit ninth after their derby setback.

It should be an exciting clash at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, then, and so we’ve covered all you need to know ahead of the match below!

Latest team news

In positive news for the home side Luton, boss Nathan Jones feels his squad are in a better place than for the Watford clash after he claims they were decimated by a sickness bug.

Jones told the media, via Sunderland Echo: “Anyone that isn’t available today won’t play on Saturday, we can’t take that kind of risk.”

“We have people back now, we have one or two back from injury so we’re in a stronger position.”

Meanwhile, Fred Onyedinma, who was ruled out of the Watford clash through injury, is expected to remain out.

For Sunderland, meanwhile, Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is hoping that Ellis Simms can play a part in what would be a huge boost for the Black Cats.

The Everton loanee has missed the club’s last seven league matches through injury.

Lynden Gooch looks like remaining out, though, although Patrick Roberts could be a part of the squad.

Score prediction

After such a drubbing at Vicarage Road, I can’t help but feel Luton Town will be really up for this one and want to put in a performance for their fans at Kenilworth Road.

Combine that with the mixed form Sunderland are enduring and I think it’s hard to look past a home victory.

Luton 2-0 Sunderland.

Is there a live stream?

No, there will not be a live stream of this one for supporters in the United Kingdom owing to the EFL’s 3pm blackout rule.

This may, however, differ for supporters overseas.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is scheduled for 3PM UK time on Saturday afternoon.