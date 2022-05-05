Luton Town v Reading: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Luton Town will be targeting a swift response when they welcome Reading to Kenilworth Road to conclude the 46-game Championship season on Saturday.

However, the Hatters are still looking to secure a play-off spot, meaning that they hope that Saturday’s clash does not prevent them from participating in the play-offs.

Reading, who occupy the spot above the relegation zone, are already safe, bridging a seven-point gap over Derby County, who of course were hit with a 21-point deduction at the start of the campaign.

Luton will be eager to show the necessary levels of character following their 7-0 defeat to Fulham on Monday evening, whilst the Royals will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat to end the season.

With not just the eyes of Luton and Reading fans on this one, the Hatters’ play-off chasing counterparts will be hoping that Reading will be able to secure another three points at Kenilworth Road.

Latest team news

As ever, Nathan Jones has continued to keep his cards close to his chest when it comes to news regarding player availability, with the Hatters camp taking a big hit over the last few weeks.

In what was an already long casualty list going into Fulham, that included the likes of James Shea, Jed Steer, Gabe Osho, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, James Bree and Elijah Adebayo, the Hatters were dealt two more injuries against the champions of the division, with Allan Campbell and Fred Onyedinma pulling up.

For the Royals, it remains to be seen if Yakou Meite or Andy Rinomhota will be fit, with the latter seeing his contract expire this summer.

Score prediction

It becomes a near-impossible task of predicting the scoreline when the season comes to its conclusion and so much is on the line.

But despite the depletion of the squad because of injury, the Hatters have managed to find a way all season and should be able to secure all three points.

1-0 to the Hatters seems like a fair assessment.

Is there a live stream?

Fans learned yesterday that Saturday’s clash will be broadcast on Sky Sports, which now means there will be no live iFollow stream in countries where the EFL has an overseas broadcast deal.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 12:30 pm BST.