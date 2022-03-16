Luton Town v Preston North End: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Luton Town host Preston North End this evening with both clubs looking to secure a play-off spot in what remains of this season.

The Hatters temporarily jumped to fourth at half time on Sunday when they found themselves 1-0 up against QPR, eventually losing out 2-1, confining them to seventh spot.

Nathan Jones’ side have defied all expectations so far this season and seem set to improve their league position for a sixth time in a row.

Preston will be looking to capitalise on Luton’s defeat to the R’s at the weekend, with Ryan Lowe’s side losing just once in their previous 11.

The Lilywhites have certainly improved under the Liverpudlian’s stewardship, and whilst they have an outside chance of reaching the top-six, they cannot be written off.

Interestingly, Lowe’s side have kept seven clean sheets in their last 11, proving to be a tough outfit to break down, whilst they also possess the attacking talent to cause even the division’s best some problems.

Latest team news

The one big concern from Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to QPR was that Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was taken off in the 15th minute and it remains to be seen if he will be available for tonight.

Henri Lansbury came on for the 27-year-old and shone in the middle of the midfield and is an obvious replacement, however, Robert Snodgrass and Luke Berry will also be pushing for inclusion.

Sonny Bradley has been Luton’s only longer-term absentee for a couple of weeks now with it also being unknown when he may return.

Ryan Lowe has suggested that Alan Browne will be assessed of tonight’s clash, in conversation with the Lancashire Post.

Lowe also confirmed that Liam Lindsay took a whack to the ankle, but it is not known if he will be available this evening.

Score prediction

It is set to be a very competitive game between two sides who will be eager to earn all three points, however, it will be no surprise to see a 1-1 draw played out.

Is there a live stream?

Tonight’s clash will be broadcast on Sky Sports Football on the Red Button.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT.