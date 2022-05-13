Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FLW TV

Luton Town v Huddersfield Town: FLW TV preview tonight’s play-off semi-final at Kenilworth Road

Published

30 mins ago

on

Luton Town host Huddersfield Town tonight in the first leg of their play-off semi-final in the Championship. 

It’s the clash of the underdogs in the Championship, with both Luton and Huddersfield enjoying their own unexpected journey into the top-six this season.

Huddersfield finished third in the table and managed to take four points off Luton in the regular season, whilst the Hatters were sixth and only secured their place in the play-offs on the final day thanks to a win over Reading FC.

Nathan Jones and Carlos Corberan deserve huge credit for the jobs they’ve done with their respective clubs but that job is not finished, with Wembley and the play-off final in sight.

Over on FLW TV, we’ve previewed tonight’s first leg, discussing both Luton and Huddersfield before delivering our predictions.

Check out the full episode over on YouTube by following the link below:


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

