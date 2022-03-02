Luton Town v Chelsea: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Looking to take inspiration from Middlesbrough’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur last night, Luton Town will be hoping to cause another FA Cup upset and knock out Chelsea.

The Hatters are enjoying an excellent run of form since the turn of the new year, winning their two FA Cup clashes, with no Championship side picking up more points.

Nathan Jones’ side come into tonight’s clash after three successive victories, bringing a lot of confidence into an exciting tie.

Possessing world-class quality all over the pitch, Chelsea will be hoping to avoid any disturbances when they travel to Kenilworth Road this evening.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were edged on penalties to the League Cup trophy on Saturday, and with the Premier League now seemingly out of reach, the FA Cup and the Champions League remains their only two chances of a trophy.

The Hatters have won four of their last five matches at home to the Blues, however, a lot has changed since Chelsea’s last visit to Kenilworth Road in 1991.

Latest team news

Speaking to FLW about the wellbeing of his squad, Jones confirmed that Elijah Adebayo and Henri Lansbury had picked up knocks against Derby County at the weekend, however, it remains to be seen if they will play a part against the Blues.

Pelly Ruddock Mpaznu has missed Luton’s last two Championship outings, with Jones labelling his recent absence to fatigue, stating that it has been a calculated decision.

Jones also provided a positive update regarding Robert Snodgrass, Jordan Clark and Luke Berry, with the midfield trio edging close to first XI inclusion.

Going into Sunday’s Cup final with their injury concerns easing, it appears that the physical overload of 120 minutes of football means there will be some absentees for tonight’s clash.

Speaking to Chelsea’s media, Tuchel said: “The situation was very good before the final because we had only Ben Chilwell out but the situation changed dramatically,” he said of our squad fitness.

“We have a lot of players with physical overloads and we have some injuries from the match.”

Tuchel revealed that Hakim Ziyech will not be available for the Blues tonight, whilst Reece James played more than the recommended amount, putting his inclusion in doubt.

Is there a live stream?

Tonight’s clash will be televised on BBC One, with coverage starting at 19:00 GMT.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 19:15 GMT.