Luton Town v Blackpool: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? Is it on TV? What time is kick-off?

Luton Town are looking to continue their excellent campaign thus far by recording a third Championship win in succession when they take on Blackpool tomorrow afternoon.

The Hatters have defied even their own expectations by continuing to operate within the second-tier play-offs, with the Bedfordshire outfit not possessing the finances of their play-off-chasing counterparts.

It is a story that has won the club a fair few admirers over the last few months, with Nathan Jones’ side still possessing the opportunity of adding an extra chapter to their success story, should they achieve promotion this year.

Looking to start the process of that bubble is Neil Critchley’s Blackpool side, who are similarly achieving with limited financial resources.

Aiming for a top half finish during their first season back in the Championship, the Seasiders have been mightily impressive in spells this season.

Latest team news

Opting to keep his cards close to his chest, Nathan Jones gave some details away about the squad he will have available tomorrow, in conversation with Luton Today.

Gabe Osho has already been ruled out for the rest of the season, with Jones confirming that Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is not quite ready yet, whilst Jordan Clark and Luke Berry are nearing returns.

Already seeing a number of names on the injury list prior to the Cardiff clash, three further names were added during the 90 minutes in South Wales, with it being unknown if Fred Onyedinma or James Bree will be deemed fit enough to start.

James Shea also left the Cardiff City Stadium on crutches, with the Hatters currently looking into the possibility of bringing in Frank Fielding on an emergency loan.

From a Blackpool perspective, not too much change is expected.

Jordan Gabriel is expected to miss out once again with a hamstring strain, but Critchley does not believe that the injury is anything too serious.

Jake Beesley is in line for a second start for the Seasiders since his January move from Rochdale.

Score prediction

Luton will be eager to confirm their participation in this season’s Championship play-offs, and it will be no surprise to see the Hatters run out as narrow 2-1 winners.

Is there a live stream/on TV?

Tomorrow’s clash will be broadcast on Sky Sports’ Main Event channel.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 12:30 pm BST.