Luton Town v Birmingham City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

The Championship is back and it’s an intriguing tie for both sides involved when Luton Town take on Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon.

It would be fair to say that both sides faired rather differently last season.

Luton were one of, if not the surprise package of the 21/22 Championship campaign, shocking many to finish fourth in the division despite enduring an injury crisis as the season neared its conclusion.

In the end, the club were narrowly defeated by Huddersfield Town over two legs in the play-off semi-final’s.

Birmingham, meanwhile, had a tough year, struggling under Lee Bowyer as the club ending the season 20th in the league standings.

Were it not for points deductions to Derby County and Reading, the Blues could have found themselves in trouble.

Thankfully, a new campaign is upon us, though, with John Eustace now in the dugout as Blues boss.

Latest team news

That brings us on to the latest team news ahead of the tie, with Nathan Jones potentially without a few players going into the opener.

“Fred [Onyedinma] had a little bit left over from last year. He’s played a little bit in pre-season, but then he’s picked up something which we’ve solved.” Jones told Luton Today.

“People like Luke Freeman are just tight, so you don’t risk those, and Louie Watson has rolled his ankle.

“Henri Lansbury and Amari’i Bell have picked up little things, but they’re up to speed and fine.”

Meanwhile, for the visitors, we know for certain that Harlee Dean, Gary Gardner, George Hall and Ryan Stirk will miss the clash, as per BirminghamWorld.

Meanwhile, as per their report, there are question marks over the likes of Dion Sanderson, Lukas Jutkiewicz, and George Friend.

Score prediction

It’s always tricky to predict an opening day clash, but given the match is being played at Kenilworth Road, I have to edge towards Luton Town.

I’m excited to see how John Eustace does with the Blues this season, but I think a 2-0 home win could be on the cards for his first competitive match in charge.

Luton Town 2-0 Birmingham City.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is set to take place at 3PM on Saturday afternoon.

Is there a live stream?

No, there will not be a live stream of this match available in the United Kingdom.

This is due to EFL rules, which prevent matches being played at the above time being broadcast live in this country.