This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town have been urged to retain Alfie Doughty when the January transfer window rolls around, where potential suitors could well line up for his services.

By and large, it has been a bitterly disappointing start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign for Luton, who were widely tipped as pre-season promotion contenders but have failed to get going and meet those expectations following their relegation from the Premier League.

Of course, having given the strongest account of the relegated trio at top-flight level, it had felt as though the Hatters were in better health than Sheffield United and Burnley. However, it certainly has not panned out that way after ten matches, with Rob Edwards' side sitting all the way down in 17th, while the Blades and Burnley both occupy top-six places.

But Luton will be rocked following a 3-0 Derby Day battering of Watford on the weekend, which they will hope to prompt a turning of the tide. In spite of Luton's inconsistent form, though, Alfie Doughty has been a constant, picking up where he left off after an impressive season in the Premier League to transpire as the chief creative outlet at Kenilworth Road once again.

The 24-year-old's importance has been underlined by the fact he has played every single available minute of league action so far, weighing in with three assists and the highest number of created chances throughout the division from left-wing-back.

Luton Town, Alfie Doughty transfer verdict offered

We caught up with our Hatters fan pundit, Finley Cannon, to quiz him on the one Luton player who simply cannot be sold in January under any circumstances.

Unsurprisingly, then, Finley opted to name Doughty.

"For me, the one player we simply can't afford to let go is Alfie Doughty," Finley told Football League World.

"He's invaluable to the way we play, both going forward and, as he's demonstrated this season, defensively as well. He's so good from the left-hand side whipping balls into the box, and he can also play on the right-hand side as well and cut in and cause other problems for defenders.

Alfie Doughty's 24/25 Championship stats for Luton Town via FotMob, as of October 22 Appearances 10 Assists 3 xA 4.28 Chances created 33 Successful crosses 50 Tackles won 17 Interceptions 17

"His set piece delivery is pretty much second to none when he's on his game, and he just adds so much to the way we play. Also, recently, he's really stepped up as a leader and a defensive player for us, proving how good he can be and answering doubters who had questioned his defensive ability previously.

Related Luton Town nailed it with West Ham deal that left a lasting impression: View Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu is a modern-day Hatters legend after joining the club in 2013 from the Hammers.

"I mean just look against Watford, where he dropped into centre-back after injuries were picked up, and led a very young Joe Johnson on that left-hand side and kept them completely quiet all game."

Alfie Doughty retention will be key to Luton Town's promotion hopes

The Championship is a long old marathon of a season and Luton, who are still just six points away from sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers, cannot be completely discounted from the promotion reckoning just yet.

In order to threaten to realise those ambitions, though, much responsibility will rest on the shoulders of Doughty, and whether Luton can retain him in January.

It would hardly be a surprise if Premier League clubs set their sights on a January swoop, should his rich vein of form continue. Such interest has not been reported just yet, but it is beginning to feel increasingly inevitable and Luton must do whatever it takes to keep hold of their star man.

That said, it is worth noting that Luton recently struck a new contract extension for Doughty, the length of which is undisclosed, so their ability to retain him or drive a high price has been strengthened tenfold, and it may boost their chances of keeping him.