After winning an unlikely promotion to the Premier League, Luton Town are looking to make additions to their squad this summer that could see them survive the drop.

After helping them to win promotion to the top-flight, goalkeeper Ethan Horvath seemed likely to link up with the Hatters permanently from Nottingham Forest, given they had an option to sign him.

However, this deal, worth just £1.5 million according to Alan Nixon, has been rejected by Luton, who are now set to look elsewhere for a shot-stopper.

As per the above report, Horvath was shocked to hear the news he was not being signed permanently.

Luton Town eyeing potential Blackburn and Huddersfield transfers

With the club declining the chance to sign Horvath, Luton now look set to turn to the EFL for another goalkeeper.

Indeed, as per Alan Nixon, Blackburn Rovers shot-stopper Thomas Kaminski is being eyed by the Kenilworth Road outfit.

If a move for Kaminski fails, Huddersfield Town's Lee Nicholls is also said to be an option for the Hatters.

Nicholls, though, would also cost more than the Hatters want to pay in terms of a transfer fee, claims Nixon.

Either goalkeeper would be competing for minutes with Asmir Begovic, who the Hatters are set to sign on a free transfer.

How long does Thomas Kaminski have left on his Blackburn Rovers contract?

Blackburn Rovers are in a decent position to command a healthy fee for Thomas Kaminski given his current contract situation.

Having signed an extension last February, the Belgian is tied down at Ewood Park until the summer of 2025, as per Transfermarkt.

How long does Lee Nicholls have left on his Huddersfield Town contract?

Huddersfield Town, like Blackburn, are also in a strong position when it comes to the contract of Lee Nicholls.

The 30-year-old signed a new four-year deal at the John Smith's Stadium last summer, which sees him tied down at the club until 2026.

As per Transfermarkt, the Terriers also hold an option to extend this by a further year to 2027.

What would Thomas Kaminski cost Luton Town?

In terms of a transfer fee, given the strong situation they are in contractually, Blackburn reportedly want a significant fee for their goalkeeper.

Indeed, Alan Nixon claims that Rovers value their man at £6 million pounds.

In terms of salary, though, Kaminski is said to fit within the wage structure being put in place at Kenilworth Road ahead of Luton's Premier League return.