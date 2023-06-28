Luton Town remain keen on getting a deal over the line for Birmingham City's Tahith Chong following their move for Chiedozie Ogbene, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Hatters haven't been afraid to dip into the EFL market despite their promotion to the Premier League, with the ex-Rotherham United man performing well for the Millers during the 2022/23 campaign with nine goals and four assists to his name in 42 competitive appearances.

Many had expected him to seal a move to another Championship club - but Rob Edwards has given him the opportunity to ply his trade at the top level as he joins the likes of Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Cauley Woodrow up top as another forward option.

What is the latest of Luton Town's interest in Tahith Chong?

Luton seem to be intent on improving their midfield department - and this doesn't come as a surprise considering they have released Henri Lansbury and seen Marvelous Nakamba return to parent club Aston Villa.

They are reportedly keen to bring Nakamba back to Kenilworth Road after seeing him make a decent impact in Bedfordshire during his spell with the Hatters.

And they have retained their interest in Chong, who only signed for Birmingham City permanently last summer but could be on his way out of St Andrew's if the Hatters can meet Blues' valuation.

With both Ogbene and Chong able to operate on the wing, it was previously unclear whether Luton had ended their pursuit of the latter but they are still firmly interested in luring him away from the Midlands.

Would Tahith Chong be a good signing for Luton Town?

The former Manchester United player is clearly someone who has a very decent amount of potential, but he will need a sufficient amount of game time to unlock that.

He will also need to be in the best possible environment if he wants to develop and ensure he shows United why they shouldn't have sold him permanently - and Luton could provide that environment for him.

Whether he wins a decent amount of game time at Kenilworth Road remains to be seen, but he's certainly worth taking a punt on if Birmingham don't demand too much money for his services.

Considering he only signed a long-term deal last summer, Blues should have the power to demand a big fee and that could be a barrier to getting this deal over the line.

With this, Luton should be pursuing other targets if they don't manage to get anywhere in negotiations with John Eustace's side, but they should certainly be keeping a close eye on Chong.