Luton Town transfer talking points: Sluga contract uncertainty, loan deals for inexperienced duo?

Luton Town have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign, with The Hatters sitting in 11th place after 17 games.

Nathan Jones’ side are currently two points from the much-desired play-off positions and will be hoping to remain in and around the mix as the season progresses.

The Hatters completed their summer business very early compared to the Championship counterparts, and if they are to add in January, then it is expected that they will follow suit.

Here, we take a look at two transfer talking points at Kenilworth Road as January edges nearer…

Goalkeeper situation

Luton’s first-choice goalkeeper Simon Sluga is out of contract in the summer and it remains to be seen if he extends his stay with The Hatters.

The Croatian international has been very important over the last 18 months for Luton and losing their record signing for free will certainly hurt them.

The Hatters do have James Shea within their ranks who has come in during Sluga’s absence in the past, but if the Croat does depart, then it seems that The Hatters would need to add, and that might start in January.

Christian Walton is a name that has long been associated with Luton, following a loan spell he had with The Hatters a few years ago.

However, Sluga could still agree new terms with The Hatters.

Loans for Elliot Thorpe and Dion Pereira

Elliot Thorpe is certainly an exciting prospect at Luton, but a loan spell could help him adapt to regular first-team football quicker.

He has all the tools to go on and be a success with The Hatters, but a temporary spell could help him climatize to EFL football.

Dion Pereira is another player who Luton fans are excited to see in the future, however, he appears to be quite a way off list-team football too.

The young attacker did embark on a loan spell with Yeovil Town last month, but an injury meant that he returned well before schedule.

Both these players could use an EFL loan to get them prepared for the rigours of Championship football, as they are both exciting players with Luton’s ranks.