Luton Town transfer round-up: Scott Twine latest, Players depart and Jones makes Premier League claim

It is has been a relatively quiet January transfer window in-terms of incomings for Luton Town so far.

Up until now, the Hatters have made just one signing, with versatile midfielder Kal Naismith joining as a free agent following his departure from League One club Wigan Athletic.

However, it seems as though there may still be some business to be done at Kenilworth Road before the window closes, as Luton look to build a squad capable of ensuring they continue to compete in the Championship during the second half of this season.

Here, we take a look at the main transfer stories surrounding Luton over the past few days.

Swindon figure makes Twine admission

One transfer target for Luton that has emerged this month, is Swindon midfielder Scott Twine, with the Hatters reportedly seeing a bid rejected, although it was suggested that the interest will not end there.

Now it seems as though Luton may have been given something of an invitation to make a fresh move for Twine, after Swindon assistant manager Tommy Wright admitted he is unsure whether Twine will sign a new deal at the County Ground, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Wright did however claim that he is unaware of any bids for Twine, who has also been liked with Luton’s Championship rivals Bournemouth, Brentford, QPR and Reading, meaning this could go on until late in the window.

Defensive duo seal loan departures

Luton have already completed some outgoing business in the past few days, with Gabriel Osho and Peter Kioso both securing League One loan moves.

Osho recently spent time in the National League on loan at Yeovil, but has now found a step up for the remainder of the campaign, joining Rochdale until the end of the season.

Having impressed with League Two Bolton after a loan move there in the summer, Kioso is now also set to make the step up to League One level, having joined Northampton on a temporary deal until the summer.

Jones backs players to make Premier League step

Meanwhile, it also seems as though Luton manager Nathan Jones is expecting big things from a number of his current squad further down the line in their careers.

Speaking after his side’s 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, Jones told Luton Today that he expects certain members of his side to be playing at stadiums such as that on a regular basis in the future, with the Hatters boss quoted as saying: “I’ve got to be honest with you and I shouldn’t say it, there’s a few of mine that will play on this stage, I know it, I believe it and that’s just a testament.”

However, Jones will no doubt be hoping that doesn’t happen too soon, with plenty of work still to be done for his side between now and the end of the current season, as they look to establish themselves as a Championship club long term.