Luton Town transfer round-up: Price-tag set for Luton target, Defender set to depart, Experienced duo arrive

Luton Town could be set for an interesting summer transfer window ahead, as the Hatters look to add to their squad for the 2021/22 league campaign.

Nathan Jones’ side finished 12th in the Championship table last term, and the Kenilworth Road faithful have every reason to be felling optimistic heading into the new season.

The Hatters have already announced that some players will leave the club when their contracts expire, which means that it’s likely that we’ll see the Luton boss dip into the transfer market to add players to his squad.

We’ve already seen some players linked with moves to Kenilworth Road this summer, in what could be a busy few months ahead.

We take a look at the latest transfer news coming in and out of Luton Town, as they prepare for the new Championship season, which is set to get underway in August.

In-demand forward eyed by Luton

Luton Town are rivalling Hull City over a potential deal for Morecambe’s Carlos Mendes Gomes, according to a report from The Sun.

Gomes caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Morecambe last season, and scored 16 goals and was on hand to assist five goals for his team-mates, as they won promotion into League One.

Journalist Alan Nixon has recently claimed that Morecambe are looking for a fee in the region of £500,000 to secure a deal for Gomes, who scored the decisive goal in the League Two play-off final against Newport County at Wembley.

Defender set for departure

Luton Town youngster Corey Panter is set to secure a loan move to Scottish side Dundee. It is claimed that the defender is set to join up with Dundee for pre-season training, according to The Courier.

Panter has spent time out on loan at a couple of non-league clubs earlier in his career, but the Hatters are clearly keen to find him regular minutes at a higher level this term.

He’s highly unlikely to be near the first-team setup with Luton Town this season, and so a loan move will be the best scenario for all parties involved.

Experienced duo arrive

Luton Town confirmed last week that they had signed both Cameron Jerome and Henri Lansbury ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.

Jerome was most recently with League One side MK Dons, and scored 15 goals in 38 appearances for them, as they finished 13th in the third tier standings.

Whilst Lansbury was most recently with Bristol City, and has signed for Nathan Jones’ side, and the Kenilworth Road faithful will be hoping that he can make a positive impact with the Hatters.