Luton Town transfer round-up: PL man eyed, Edwards claim, Ex-star’s next potential move

Luton Town have had a busy summer this year with Nathan Jones overseeing a real turnover of players as he plans to build on last season’s decent performances in the Sky Bet Championship.

A number of familiar figures have left the club and a host of new faces have come in, with more transfer rumours still doing the rounds concerning the club.

That in mind, we take a look at some of the latest Hatters talk here…

Josh Benson eyed

Josh Benson is a player in demand by the sound of things this summer.

According to The Athletic, Luton are among those keen on signing the Burnley man whilst the likes of Millwall are also said to be interested in taking him away from Turf Moor this summer.

There could be a battle on to sign him before the transfer is up, then, and Nathan Jones may look to sell the Luton project to the player before too long.

Kyle Edwards latest

Edwards has been linked with Luton in recent times but it seems as though he could be off to one of Celtic or Bournemouth with both keen on bringing him in.

According to Football Insider, Celtic have been looking to do this deal for some time but the Cherries are now looking to steal in and take him from under their noses, as Scott Parker aims to build his side this summer.

Luton don’t currently seem as much in the race as they perhaps once were meanwhile.

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu latest

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu remains a free agent but his next move will naturally be of interest to Luton Town fans.

According to reports in Turkey, he has held talks over a move to Hatayspor in what would be perhaps a surprising switch for the player.

Championship sides have also been linked with an interest in him and we’ll just have to see where he ends up in the coming weeks.