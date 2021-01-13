Luton Town transfer round-up: Norrington-Davies replacement update, Jones’ loan warning, New deal for summer signing

Luton Town have made a strong start to the season and will be hoping to be smart in January to ensure they can capitalise on that.

We’re approaching the half-way point in the winter transfer window, so we’ve pulled together all the latest Hatters transfer news in our round-up…

Rhys Norrington-Davies justifies January exit

The Wales international left Luton in order to join Championship rivals Stoke City on loan this month, which has understandably left the Hatters frustrated.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, the defender justified his decision to switch clubs midway through the season.

He said: “I’ve got high ambitions. I want to become a Premier League player and I feel like this is a stepping stone from where I was.

“No disrespect for Luton, who are a great club, massive club, but I feel like this is the best move for me at the moment to come into a system, 4-3-3, and hopefully be playing week in, week out at left-back and bringing my game to Stoke and show everyone what I’m about.”

Jones hoping to sign replacement defender this month

The left-back’s departure has left the Luton boss short of options and, speaking to Luton Today after last night’s game, he indicated that he was hoping to sign a replacement.

He said: “We’re going to need to probably strengthen in certain areas because of the events of yesterday, so if there’s something to do we will.

“If not, then there’s no point in wasting money, or bringing in numbers as we don’t need numbers.

“We have to make sure that we have a real level of quality and if there is something that improves us then we’ll go for it.”

Luton boss warns Leicester City against recalling loanee midfielder

The Luton boss has warned the Foxes about recalling midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall after the 22-year-old’s strong start to the season with the Hatters.

The Leicester loanee has become a mainstay in the Luton starting XI and his exit would be a real blow.

Jones has told Luton Today that though he hasn’t had any assurances, he can’t envisage Dewsbury-Hall being recalled and warned the Foxes that it could unsettle the midfielder.

Jordan Clark pens new deal with the Hatters

One man that it seems will not be leaving Kenilworth Road any time soon is Clark, who has signed a contract extension with Luton.

The winger joined on a free transfer from Accrington Stanley in the summer and has made 19 appearances in total this term, scoring twice and adding an assist.