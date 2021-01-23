Luton Town transfer round-up: Midfield mainstay could leave, 24-y/o set for exit, League One ace targeted

Luton Town are in a very comfortable position in the Championship table having enjoyed an encouraging first half of the campaign in Nathan Jones’ first full season back in charge of the club.

That means that the Hatters have not had to rush into any major transfer business so far this window, but instead they have been able to take their time to assess options that can potentially be added to the squad to raise the quality available to Jones. Kal Naismith’s arrival on a free transfer looks to be a solid piece of business that they have managed to get done already.

Jones will hope for more signings like that in the time remaining in the window, while the Hatters will also be hoping to keep hold of key players having already lost Rhys Norrington-Davies. While there are also fringe players around the squad that could be allowed to leave the club.

Here then, we aim to round-up the latest transfer news concerning the Hatters…

Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

One player who has been linked with a potential move away from Luton before the transfer window closes is Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. The 26-year-old has been an integral part of the Hatters side this season missing just two matches in the league, but he is entering the final few months of his current deal with the club.

That has alerted the attentions of the likes of Premier League West Brom and Championship sides Swansea City and Norwich City who are all potentially interested in the midfielder. It is thought that he fits the right sort of profile of defensive midfield talent that all three clubs are looking at.

Luton would likely be reluctant to lose such a vital player for them, but given his contract situation, it is thought that the Hatter could be forced to cash in on the midfielder this window. It will therefore be interesting to see what happens with the 26-year-old’s future.

Brendan Galloway

Another player that could be heading out of the door at Luton before the window closes is former Everton defender Brendan Galloway. This one would be less of a loss than Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, with the 24-year-old having not made a real impact with the Hatters since he arrived at the club and he is down the pecking order at the moment.

The defender has been linked with a potential move to League One Shrewsbury Town, and Jones has admitted that the Hatters are keen to help him find a new club before the transfer window shuts. That is because he is out of contract in the summer and the club do not intend to offer him fresh terms to extend his stay.

This looks like one transfer that is going to be likely to happen before the window closes. It would allow Galloway to secure first-team football elsewhere, and potentially free up some wages for Luton to make a couple of additions themselves.

Kyle Dempsey

One player who the Hatters have been linked with a potential move for is Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey. Luton are thought to be one of a number of Championship clubs interested in the former Fleetwood Town man in what is going to be an interesting battle for his signature.

The likes of Nottingham Forest, Preston and Barnsley are also in the race to sign the 25-year-old, after his impressive form for Gillingham during the first half of the campaign. That means that the League One club might be forced to cash in on the midfielder who only just arrived at the club in the summer.

Given the interest in Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Dempsey could be an ideal addition to help bolster the Hatters’ midfield options. However, they might need to move quickly to convince him to arrive at Luton instead of the other teams in the race for his signature.