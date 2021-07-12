Luton Town transfer round-up: Leicester man joins on trial, ex-Sunderland player linked, target nears Sheffield Wednesday move

Luton Town are hoping for a good season in the Championship.

The Hatters defied all expectations last term after finishing the season in the top half of the table after securing a 12th place finish.

However this season will be a much bigger challenge for Nathan Jones’s side as they look to replicate the sort of performances that his side put in last term.

Like many others, Luton are looking at ways to strengthen their side this summer with several players being linked with a move.

Here are the latest news stories to emerge from Kenilworth Road.

Khanya Leshabela

Luton Town have taken the Leicester City man on trial, according to reports from Leicestershire Live.

The midfielder is attracting plenty of attention after impressive for the Foxes under-23s side during the last 12 months, leading to interest from several clubs in the Championship including Blackburn Rovers.

Despite the competition the Hatters are leading the race after inviting the 21-year-old to train with the club with the view to signing him on a loan deal this summer.

Callum McFadzean

The Hatters are among the club interested in a move for the left-back, according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (11/07, 12:31 pm)

McFadzean is a free agent after coming to the end of his contract with previous club Sunderland following the decision not to offer the player a new deal following a frustrating campaign for the League One club.

As per the reports, Luton face competition from Championship rivals Barnsley who are also keen to offer the player a bargain route into Championship football.

Dennis Adeniran

A player who seems unlikely to join Luton Town is the Everton man.

Reports from the Sheffield Star have claimed that Sheffield Wednesday have agreed a deal to sign the 22-year-old ahead of the new season.

This will be a big boost for Darren Moore’s side, but a blow for both Luton Town and Blackpool who were also credited with an interest in the player.