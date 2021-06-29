Luton Town transfer round-up: Joe Pigott update, Championship interest in new signing revealed, midfielder seals move

Luton Town have been very busy this summer, signing seven players already as they prepare for the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

Last season saw the Hatters make impressive progress in what was Nathan Jones’ first full campaign since rejoining the club and the Welsh coach will want to continue that.

Jones may just feel he wants one or two more signings to cap off a fantastic summer of business and with that in mind, here is the latest Luton transfer news…

Luton target holds talks with Bristol City

Out-of-contract Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott has been linked with a move to Kenilworth Road this summer but it appears he is in talks with one of the Hatters’ Championship rivals.

According to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post, the Robins have held talks with Pigott but are not close to signing the 27-year-old.

That would seem to leave the door open for Luton to make a move as they look to replace James Collins.

Jones reveals Championship interest in Carlos Mendes Gomes

Landing Morecambe forward Carlos Mendes Gomes looks like a fantastic bit of business for Luton and the move is made all the more impressive on the back of Jones’ recent comments.

The Hatters boss has revealed that the 22-year-old snubbed other second tier clubs in order to move to Kenilworth Road.

He explained: “He had a number of offers from Championship clubs, so I had to be sure that it was going to be right for us to persuade him to come down south, because all the rest were up closer to home – and he’s a big family man.

“But we spent hours together, myself and him and his representatives. We met his family, who are really close-knit, and we are really delighted to get him. We really think he has an opportunity.”

25 questions about Luton Town legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 What is Mick Harford’s current position at the club? Manager Assistant Manager First-Team Coach Director of Football

Ryan Tunnicliffe seals Portsmouth switch

Ryan Tunnicliffe has become the latest player to leave Luton this summer as it was confirmed a few days ago that he’d signed a two-year deal at Portsmouth.

The Hatters are understood to have offered him a new deal, while other Championship clubs had been linked, but he opted to join the South Coast club.