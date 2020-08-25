Luton Town transfer round-up: James Bree latest, PL midfielder eyed and rumoured interest in Man United player

Luton Town will be hoping they can build on some strong performances in the Championship when their new league campaign gets under way.

The Hatters confirmed their status as a Championship club for another season on the final day, as they beat Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road.

Nathan Jones will be hoping he can make the necessary additions to his squad during the summer transfer window, as he looks to build a squad capable of avoiding relegation in the second-tier once again.

We take a look at the rumoured incoming and outgoings at Luton Town ahead of the 2020/21 league campaign.

James Bree

It has previously been reported by Football Insider that Luton were closing-in on signing Bree on a permanent basis from Aston Villa.

It is claimed that the Hatters had made a seven-figure bid for the full-back, who spent last year’s campaign on loan with Nathan Jones’ side.

It seems as though it’ll only be a matter of time before this deal is completed.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

The midfielder is currently on the books with Leicester City, but has emerged as a potential target for Luton Town according to Football Insider.

He scored four goals in ten appearances for League One side Blackpool in the second-half of last year’s campaign, in a loan spell with the Tangerines.

Luton are believed to be holding discussions with the player over a potential move to Kenilworth Road, with Leicester being willing to loan him out ahead of next season.

Demetri Mitchell

Luton were credited with interest in Manchester United youngster Demetri Mitchell according to a report from the Sunderland Echo.

It is also claimed that Sunderland are interested in signing Mitchell on loan ahead of the 2020/21 season, although it remains to be seen as to which club are leading the race to land his signature.

With Luton also interested in signing James Bree, it remains to be seen as to whether they’ll push ahead with any potential deal for Mitchell.