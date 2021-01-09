Luton Town transfer round-up: Competition for 22-y/o free agent, Dewsbury-Hall update and Jones’s Yeovil Town delight

Luton Town are enjoying a great season.

After avoiding relegation from the Championship last term the Hatters have kicked on this time around and are currently sitting in a safe mid-table position.

But that doesn’t mean that they’re not looking to strengthen in January if the opportunity arises.

Several names have been linked with the club this month, while Graeme Jones also faces a battle to keep hold of some of his star men.

Here we aim to bring you the latest transfer gossip surrounding the Hatters…

Andre Green

Luton Town are said to be plotting a move for free agent Andre Green, according to The Athletic.

The winger has been without a club since being released by Aston Villa at the end of last season as they managed to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

At 22 years of age Green would offer significant potential, however the Hatters would face real competition for his signature with Barnsley and Brentford also said to be keen on a move.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Nathan Jones has said that he’s hopeful of keeping Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for the rest of the season.

The Leicester City starlet has been linked with a move back to the King Power Stadium but according to the Luton boss, it makes more sense for him to stay with the Hatters where he’s playing regularly.

Quoted by Luton Today, Jones said: “No, we haven’t had those assurances, but I wouldn’t envisage anything happening. If he’s (Dewsbury-Hall) is going to go back to Leicester to play in their first-team, fine.

“If he’s not then why would you take him from an environment that’s educating him and that’s he’s really doing well in and pushing forward?

“That’s why we don’t like taking loans normally, it has to be a special case because we are enhancing his reputation and learning for someone else.

“We haven’t had assurances but I would be surprised if we were to because he’s in a very, very good place. Why unsettle him?”

Josh Neufville

Nathan Jones has said that he’s delighted by the progress that Josh Neufville is making at Yeovil Town.

The 19-year-old headed out on loan to the League Two side in December and has hit the ground running at the club – something that Jones believes is down to the the positive atmosphere with the Glovers.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones said: “We’re delighted he is doing well there and he’s in a good place.

“I’m a big believer in not just sending them to a level but making sure they go to a good environment that they can get a positive experience from.

“Yeovil has a good track record because I was part of that track record of taking loans and looking after them, giving them a home, making them feel wanted, developing them to a certain level and then going back to their parent club.

“The list of ones who have come from Yeovil is very, very impressive and lets hope Josh is one of those.

“He has gone to a good place, I know the people there, obviously Darren Sarll and a good friend of mine Terry Skiverton and they’re looking after him very, very well.

“He’s playing games, scoring, they’re picking up some vital results so everyone is a winner.”