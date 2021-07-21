Luton Town transfer round-up: Christian Walton update, Leicester City agreement in doubt

Luton Town are seemingly approaching the concluding stages of their transfer business this summer.

The Hatters have seen eight new additions walk through the doors at Kenilworth Road, with Nathan Jones opting to do the majority of his business before the rest of the Championship.

The Bedfordshire club have seen some players who were integral to last season’s successes depart, but they have now built a squad that they are ready to tackle their third successive season of second-tier football with.

With Jones coming to a stage where he could quite possibly relax, the biggest issue is currently who makes the 25-man squad.

The Hatters have added great depth, and as a result, Luton will have to decide who misses out.

Here, we take a look at the latest developments of stories involving Luton…

Walton availability

Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton has been allowed to leave the club this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

A different report from The Athletic – from three months ago – named Luton as a club who were interested in the 25-year-old.

Walton spent the 2016/17 campaign with The Hatters, making 27 appearances during an impressive loan spell.

The club’s first-choice goalkeeper at present, Simon Sluga, is entering the final year of his contract with Luton, whilst they only possess one other senior goalkeeper, following the release of Harry Isted.

Knock-on effects of midfielder’s signature

In what turned out to be a rather eventful few months for Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, the midfielder eventually put pen to paper on a new Luton deal on Monday.

With his future undecided, The Hatters had Leicester’s Khanya Leshabela on trial with the club. The 20-year-old has featured in all of Luton’s pre-season friendlies thus far, but the fact that Mpanzu has signed a new deal may throw a spanner in the works of an agreement for the Leicester man.

One more in

Regardless of what happens with Leshabela, Jones is after one more player this summer. Speaking to Luton Today, he said: “One more which we hope to do and that’s it really then, unless something ultra special becomes available, we’re pretty much done all over the pitch.

“It’s been a successful window and then we’ll just be tailing everything down for the beginning of the season.

“Lesha’s slightly different, he’s done really well since he’s been here, so there’s a conversation to be had.

“He’s not the one, there’ll be one extra, one that we believe should be coming in, and then that finishes us.”

The Hatters seem well enough equipped to start the season now, but they will be applying the finishing touches to what has already been a very successful window.

