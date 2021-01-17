Luton Town transfer round-up: 28-year-old arrives, defender linked with departure, midfielder targeted

Luton Town will be hoping they can build on an impressive win over promotion-chasing AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s goal after 67 minutes proved to be the difference between the two teams, as the Hatters picked up an important three points, which means they now sit 12th in the Championship table after their opening 24 matches in this year’s campaign.

With plenty of time still to complete deals in the January transfer window, Luton Town Nathan Jones could be in for an interesting few weeks ahead.

We take a look at the latest transfer news that Luton Town are involved in heading into next week.

Find out what they are, below…

Defender targeted by EFL club

Luton Town defender Sonny Bradley has emerged as a potential transfer target for Preston North End according to The Sun on Sunday (17th January 2021, page 59).

Bradley has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season, and is clearly a key player for Nathan Jones’ side at this moment in time.

But the central defender is out-of-contract in the summer, and it appears as though his recent performances haven’t gone unnoticed by Alex Neil’s side.

Luton keen on deal to sign League One man

Luton Town are believed to be rivalling Brentford, QPR, Bournemouth and Reading to the potential signing of Swindon Town midfielder Scott Twine according to The Sun on Sunday (print edition, 17th January 2021, page 59).

Twine has made 24 appearances for the Robins this term in all competitions, and has scored eight goals, as well as being on hand to provide five assists for his Swindon Town team-mates.

Midfielder arrives

Naismith signed for Luton Town on a free transfer on Friday, following his release from League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 28-year-old made 84 appearances in total for the Latics, and seemingly caught the eye with some impressive showings for the Latics.

Naismith was thrown into the action sooner than he probably would have imagined as well, as he replaced Tom Lockyer after just 34 minutes in their recent win over Bournemouth.

He’ll be hoping he can continue to play his part for the Hatters as this year’s campaign progresses.

Luton receive boost on future of loanee

Leicestershire Live have recently revealed that Leicester City have missed the deadline to recall Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from his loan spell with Luton Town.

The midfielder has made 18 appearances in all competitions this term for the Hatters, and scored his second goal of the season in the recent win over AFC Bournemouth.

Luton boss Nathan Jones and the Kenilworth Road faithful will be hoping that the 22-year-old can continue to impress in this year’s campaign, as Luton challenge for a top-half finish this term.

Naismith makes admission following move to Luton Town

Naismith recently signed for Luton Town following his release from League One side Wigan Athletic.

The Scotsman revealed in a recent interview with the club’s official website that Kenilworth Road is a stadium that he always enjoyed playing in, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

Naismith has previously been on the books with Portsmouth, Accrington Stanley and Scottish giants Rangers earlier in his career.