Highlights Luton Town tried to sign Alex McCarthy but talks broke down due to their inability to meet his demands.

Luton have pursued other goalkeepers and have recruited Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers. Tim Krul is also on their radar along with John Ruddy.

Crystal Palace and Everton are linked with McCarthy, who could be available for free due to his high wages.

Luton Town tried to sign Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy this summer but talks broke down after the Hatters were unable to meet his demands, according to the Evening Standard.

The Hatters were and still are looking to strengthen their goalkeeping department, with the promoted side lacking options in this area.

Harry Isted was released on the expiration of his contract at Kenilworth Road, Jack Walton has been allowed to leave on loan and Ethan Horvath returned to Nottingham Forest on the expiration of his loan spell.

Although Matt Macey and James Shea remained as options, neither keeper played a part in their promotion back to the Premier League and with this, two goalkeepers were always going to be on their transfer wishlist.

Unfortunately, they were unable to get a deal over the line for McCarthy with talks breaking down at an early stage, but they have managed to recruit Thomas Kaminski from Blackburn Rovers and could bring in another shot-stopper in the coming weeks.

Luton Town's goalkeeper pursuit

It has been reported by Alan Nixon that Luton have lined up Tim Krul as a potential alternative if a deal for Birmingham City's John Ruddy can't be sealed.

Luton are "growing anxious" because Birmingham haven't sanctioned a move for Ruddy yet and could turn their attention to Krul, who is keen on a return to the top flight.

Norwich City can't provide the Dutchman with that or regular first-team football with Angus Gunn also at Carrow Road, so he could be open to a switch to Kenilworth Road.

What's the latest on Alex McCarthy's future?

Crystal Palace have been linked with McCarthy and that may not come as a shock considering they will need to replace Vicente Guaita if he departs Selhurst Park before the summer window closes.

Guaita wasn't in the squad for the Eagles' opening game of the season against Sheffield United and it would be a surprise if he doesn't seal a switch away from the English capital before the deadline passes.

Roy Hodgson's side could face competition from Everton for his signature though, with England international needing more competition for a starting spot at Goodison Park.

McCarthy could be available for free this summer following the Saints' relegation to the Championship - mainly due to his significant salary. The experienced stopper is currently earning around £50,000 per week.

Should Southampton be willing to let Alex McCarthy go for free?

The short answer is yes.

Although the experienced stopper is an asset, his wages are too high for a Championship team to pay and this is why the Saints should actively be looking to offload him before the summer window closes.

Already having Gavin Bazunu and Joe Lumley as options, they will be covered in the goalkeeping department if McCarthy leaves.

They may have already sold Tino Livramento and James Ward-Prowse, with Romeo Lavia potentially set to follow, but they shouldn't be prepared to pay a backup keeper a huge wage.

Thankfully for the Saints, it doesn't seem as though the stopper is short of interest at this point but the player will also have a big say on his future, so it will be interesting to see whether he does move.