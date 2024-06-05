Despite relegation from the Premier League, it's not all doom and gloom at Luton Town, and the Hatters will be looking to make an immediate return to the top-flight.

Out of the three promoted clubs last season, Luton Town were the ones who finished highest, which may seem irrelevant as they all got relegated, but it highlights their cause for optimism this season.

2023/24 Premier League table Position Club P GD Pts 16th Brentford 38 -9 39 17th Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18th Luton Town 38 -33 26 19th Burnley 38 -37 24 20th Sheffield United 38 -69 16

With parachute payments safely tucked away in their back pockets, Luton will have money to spend this summer, more so than the majority of their Championship rivals, and with Rob Edwards still at the helm, people will expect the club to compete for promotion.

With that in mind, here is the latest Luton Town transfer news.

Ross Barkley set to depart for Aston Villa

Ross Barkley looks set to depart Kenilworth Road in the coming days with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the midfielder will join Aston Villa.

The departure of the 33-cap England international is set to pocket the Hatters £5million, and whilst it's a blow that he won't be playing for them in the Championship, they can take huge credit for helping to get the former Chelsea man's career back on track.

Barkley moved to Kenilworth Road on a free transfer last summer after leaving French side Nice, and he played 37 times in total for the Hatters, registering five goals and four assists.

His departure is a blow, but won't come as a surprise thanks to his performances last season.

Premier League duo target Teden Mengi

Premier League sides Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in a move for Luton Town defender Teden Mengi, according to The Daily Mirror.

The defender joined from Manchester United, and has done enough to earn a potential move back to the top-flight of English football.

He made 35 appearances for the Hatters last season, and it's previously been reported that Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have watched him previously, so it looks as if Luton could struggle to keep him this summer.

Manchester United have a substantial sell-on clause for the youngster, according to The Mirror, so whilst Luton could be set to make money from him this summer, a substantial portion of that will have to go to the Red Devils.

Alfie Doughty latest

Following an impressive season in the Premier League, Alfie Doughty has been linked with a move away from Kenilworth Road this summer, with Sky Sports reporting that Brentford are keen on a move for him.

It's also reported by Sky that several clubs have him on their summer wish lists, and that the 24-year-old is open to playing in the Premier League again following the Hatters' relegation.

It shouldn't be a surprise that he's attracting interest as he made 37 Premier League appearances, scoring twice and recording eight assists, and arguably looks too good a player to be playing in the second tier next season.

If Luton receive a decent offer for the left-sided player, then it wouldn't be a huge shock if he departs, with losing your best players always a possibility after being relegated from the Premier League.