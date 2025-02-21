This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Luton Town have been urged to try and sign Blackburn Rovers winger Tyrhys Dolan when his Ewood Park contract expires at the end of this season, following previous interest in his signature from the Hatters last summer.

23-year-old Dolan has proven himself as one of the Championship's most exciting attackers over the past few years with Rovers, but looks increasingly likely to leave East Lancashire this summer as his contract comes to an end.

The versatile forward was on Manchester City's books as a youth player, then joined Preston North End in 2017, but never made a professional appearance for the Deepdale outfit prior to his move to Blackburn in 2020.

He has made nearly 200 appearances and become a fan-favourite at Rovers in the four-and-a-half years since his senior debut, but may look to seek a new challenge soon, with Luton now told to take advantage of his contract situation.

Tyrhys Dolan's Blackburn Rovers' career statistics Appearances 197 Goals 23 Assists 21

Luton Town urged to make Tyrhys Dolan approach when his Blackburn contract expires

Dolan's most productive season at Rovers so far was in 2022/23, when he registered six goals and seven assists in 48 games in all competitions, as they just missed out on the play-offs under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

After another productive campaign in 2023/24, The Mirror linked Luton with a move for his services ahead of their return to the Championship, but he instead remained at Ewood Park for this season and has since played a key part in another push for the top six.

Luton have surprisingly struggled in the second-tier this term, but will hope to pick up some key results between now and the end of the season to avoid a shock successive relegation to League One.

Our Hatters fan pundit, Simon Mills, has urged the club to attempt to sign Dolan - who was linked with a move to the Bedfordshire outfit last summer - when his contract expires in June, but admits they will have to remain in the second-tier for any potential deal to materialise.

“There is one player on the list of Championship players that are out of contract that stands out to me, because he has been linked to us seemingly several times and it has never come together - Tyrhys Dolan of Blackburn Rovers,” Simon told FLW.

“I think he might slot in pretty well at Luton Town. I think it all depends on whether we stay in the league or not. If we repeat the performance we put in against Sheffield United, I think we will.

“Again, I think there is interest from Luton in Dolan. Whether or not it happens this summer, it relies on surrounding circumstances, so we will have to wait and see.”

Dolan looks set to leave Blackburn but Luton move will hinge on Hatters league status

Dolan is a huge asset to Rovers, but at this moment in time there has been little talk of a renewal to his existing contract. It would undoubtedly be a massive loss to their ranks if he was to leave, and Luton would definitely face competition for his signature if they registered their interest.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Swansea City were plotting a move to sign the 23-year-old last month, yet he again remained at Ewood Park with Blackburn unwilling to cash in.

He has impressed again this term, with four goals and five assists in 31 Championship games up to now, and has been particularly important in recent weeks amid John Eustace's surprise exit, with a goal and an assist last time out to help his side to a 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Luton may well have retained an interest in his services ahead of the summer, but any move will completely depend on their fortunes in the relegation battle over the coming months.

Matt Bloomfield has not made a huge impact since his arrival in the dugout last month, and they currently sit rock-bottom of the second-tier after a disappointing draw against fellow strugglers Plymouth in midweek.

Dolan is edging closer to a Rovers exit with every week that passes without contract discussions, but the Hatters may well find themselves missing out on his services this summer, as there is little chance that he would drop into League One given his age and potential to prove himself at the highest level in the years to come.

Any move for Dolan as well would require compensation to be paid to Rovers, given he is under the age of 24, and with his experience in the Championship it is likely going to cost any interested party high six-figures, or potentially over the £1 million mark to land the diminutive forward.