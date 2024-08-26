This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Luton Town are the latest Championship club to be credited with an interest in Leicester City's Tom Cannon, but the Hatters have been warned against plotting a potential move - despite enduring a difficult start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

Rob Edwards' side arguably appeared to be in the best health out of all three of the sides to have been immediately relegated from the Premier League last season.

However, the promotion hopefuls suffered a series of defeats across their pre-season preparations before initiating their Championship term with a chastening 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley.

They are one of just six teams yet to win a league fixture after the third gameweek, having played out a 0-0 draw away to newly-promoted Portsmouth and lost 1-0 away at Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

There is understandable reason for concern at Kenilworth Road and Luton have amassed an xG of 4.0 - the 10th-highest in the league - while only registering one league goal to date.

Their early-season woes in front of goal have come as something of a surprise considering Edwards has Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo at his disposal, both of whom racked up double figures for goals in the Premier League last season.

According to a recent report from The Sun's Alan Nixon - via Patreon - Luton have joined the likes of Sheffield United and Stoke City in the race for Cannon, who is believed to be available at a £7 million asking price after falling out of favour under new Foxes boss Steve Cooper.

The striker has struggled to find his feet at the King Power Stadium following his switch from Everton 12 months ago and appears poised to seal a return to the Championship in the coming days, with numerous second-tier outfits having expressed interest across the summer.

Luton Town warned against making Tom Cannon move

Luton are sorely struggling in the final third at the minute and little threat has been offered from their misfiring frontmen or midfield and wide players.

There is something to be said about the striker's credentials given how hot of a property he appears to be in the Championship market, but despite that, Luton have been warned against competing for his signature by Football League World's resident Hatters fan pundit Finley Cannon.

"It's a really odd player for Luton to be linked with considering the calibre of strikers we've already got [in] the likes of Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Joe Taylor," Finley told Football League World.

"His goal record isn't great despite playing for a very very strong Leicester side last season. He only scored two league goals and one in the cup, so I'm not sure how much he adds to Luton's attack.

Tom Cannon's Championship stats, as per FotMob Season Club Appearances Starts Goals Goals per 90 minutes Assists 2022/23 Preston North End (loan) 20 19 8 0.43 1 2023/24 Leicester City 13 3 2 0.43 1

"He's fairly similar in terms of [his] physical profile to the players we've already got and it would be quite a significant price tag for a player that's relatively unproven and not particularly prolific at this level.

"While we really are struggling to score at the moment, I don't think that's the fault of the strikers not finishing. I just don't think we're creating the opportunities for them to finish and I'm not sure adding another striker of the same profile would help that."

Leicester City's Tom Cannon would not fit in at Luton Town

It should be emphasised that Cannon's time with Leicester perhaps does not provide the fairest of reflections upon his actual goalscoring ability as ample opportunity has arrived at a real premium, and his previous loan spell up at Preston allows for much more insight towards what he can offer in this division.

Therefore, it is little wonder why various Championship clubs appear to be pursuing Cannon but Luton simply should not be one of them.

Taking into account their individual exploits in the top-flight, Adebayo and Morris could each surpass the 20-goal benchmark this term providing they receive adequate service from the likes of Alfie Doughty, Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene.

It is worth factoring Taylor into the equation too, as he scored more than 20 times across separate loan spells with Colchester United and Lincoln City last season.

His development should not be restricted and bringing in a multi-million pound striker signing would most certainly do that - £7 million is a questionable demand for Cannon under any circumstances, too.

Admittedly, Cauley Woodrow is a less-convincing option on the bench and Luton would arguably benefit from recruiting a young striker on loan from the Premier League, but shelling out significant money for Cannon - who would likely be Luton's third best in his position - should really be avoided