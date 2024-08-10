Highlights Luton Town aims for Championship promotion after Premier League relegation in 2024/25.

Teden Mengi could be key player for Luton Town this season, stepping up in defence.

Mengi, signed from Manchester United, shows promise as a dominant centre-back leader.

Luton Town will be looking to put the disappointment of Premier League relegation behind them in 2024/25, as they look to put themselves amongst the Championship's promotion contenders this season.

The Hatters have been able to retain most of their key players throughout the summer window so far, as despite Ross Barkley's move to Aston Villa, Rob Edwards' side enter the new season with the likes of Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo and Alfie Doughty still part of the team.

If they can continue to keep hold of the likes of those players throughout the campaign, then Luton could be a difficult team to stop in their pursuit of an immediate Premier League return.

But, is there a certain player that stands out amongst the rest of the group, who could become the Hatters' key player this season? Football League World investigates.

Teden Mengi backed for key Luton Town role

FLW's Luton Town fan pundit, Jamie Castle, believes that Teden Mengi, a player the club signed from Manchester United last summer, could become the Hatters' key player in 2024/25.

Castle said: "I think for me, a lot has been made of our attacking threats this season with Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo, Tahith Chong etc.

"Clearly, we scored a lot of goals in the Premier League for a side that got relegated, so each of those will be key for us this season. But I think given our defensive concerns in terms of recruitment so far, where we're at in the summer, I feel like Teden Mengi could be the most key player we have at the club, depending on any further incomings.

"Mengi has shown just how crucial he was for us last season, and I think we would've been relegated a lot earlier in the season if we didn't have Mengi.

"We signed Mengi for what was a cut-price from Manchester United, who was one of their key academy products. He came into the club as fourth or fifth choice, and due to various injuries that we got with Mads Andersen, and obviously with Lockyer's health condition, Mengi came in and took to the Premier League excellently.

"So there's no reason why he can't be one of the most dominant centre-halves in the Championship next season. So for me, given the concerns we have defensively at the minute with injuries and players hopefully still to come in, Mengi, for me, is going to be our key player this season."

Mengi could become leader in new-look Hatters defence

Luton Town's back three trio of central defenders could look significantly different during the 2024/25 season, following Gabriel Osho's departure on a free transfer to Auxerre, and the new arrivals of Tom Holmes and Ruell Walters.

With Lockyer's future in the game still in doubt following his two collapses on the field of play in recent times, an opportunity has presented itself for a new leader at the back to step forwards, and that could well be Mengi.

At just 22, the former Manchester United defender is mature beyond his age, both on and off the pitch, having put the disappointment of not quite making it at Old Trafford behind him, by going a long way to perhaps proving the Red Devils wrong with his performances last season.

Mengi's 23/24 Premier League stats, per FotMob Appearances Goals Successful passes Dribble success 30 1 726 70%

His 57 interceptions were more than any Premier League centre-back last season, whilst his 128 duels won and 60 aerial duels won placed him in the top 76.5 and 72.9 percentile of top-flight centre-halves last term - per FotMob.

With the former Birmingham City and Derby County man looking like Luton's classiest centre-back, the England youth international could well become one of the Championship's best central defenders this season.