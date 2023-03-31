Luton Town will be desperate to continue their promotion charge this weekend as they face local rivals Watford, who will want to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Rob Edwards will be at the centre of attention considering he's managed both sides, with the young manager being harshly sacked from his post at Vicarage Road after just ten league games in charge.

In hindsight, the Hornets probably should have stuck with the 40-year-old with successor Slaven Bilic failing to get much more out of the squad, but Luton's boss will now be firmly focused on his current team at Kenilworth Road.

Currently just six points adrift of Sheffield United, they still have a chance of securing automatic promotion but will surely settle for a place in the top six considering the fact their budget is much smaller than many of their other promotion rivals.

However, they will need to take things one game at a time because they could easily lose their place in the promotion mix if they don't focus on their upcoming games.

Looking ahead to this weekend's game against Chris Wilder's men, we take a look at the players who will be unavailable.

Potts out

According to manager Edwards who spoke to Luton Today, Dan Potts will remain out of action for now with the Hatters' boss not wanting to risk him.

Failing to appear for the club since January, it may take him a while to get himself back into the swing of things and only has a limited amount of time before the end of the campaign to get himself into form ahead of the play-offs.

Picking up his at Birmingham City during the latter stages of last month, he is finally closing in on a return but the international break hasn't been a long enough period for him to recover

Other absentees

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu and Luke Freeman are still out of action at this point - but the former is progressing well in his quest to overcome his knee injury and looks set to be back in action before the end of the campaign.

There were fears that he would be out for the remainder of the campaign - but those fears have now eased, although it's currently unclear when he will return with Luton's boss refusing to name a return date.

Freeman, meanwhile, is recovering from a groin injury and is another player who could be involved before the campaign ends, having been on the sidelines since Christmas.

Returning to training, he could be involved in some of the Hatters' U21 games before he breaks into the first team again, something that could help him to ensure he doesn't suffer a setback.

Who's likely to be involved?

Amari'i Bell and Joe Taylor have seemingly returned from international duty unscathed and with this in mind, they could potentially be included in the squad with the former establishing himself as an important first-teamer at Kenilworth Road.

Bell could potentially be replaced by Reece Burke in the starting 11 if he isn't fully fit - but Edwards is likely to go with a similar lineup to the one he fielded away at Sunderland before the international break.

Forwards Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris will be looking to make the difference against the Hornets - and they certainly have the ability to do so with the likes of Alfie Doughty and Cody Drameh able to provide them with service from out wide.